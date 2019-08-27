Vacuums are essential to keeping your living space clean and comfortable. After all, they get rid of pet hair, dust, debris, and allergens on the floors, couch, and other areas of the house. While corded vacuums provide incredible suction capabilities, they are limited in the space they can reach. If you want the liberty to dig out dirt easily from virtually anywhere, you’re better off with a cordless vacuum, such as the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Amazon has this great vacuum deals for Labor Day, cutting its price from $700 to just $497.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute carries a big machine suction power that removes up to 25% more dust than the older model V8. It’s lightweight, easy to push, and gets in deep to effectively capture dirt from a variety of surfaces. And the big bonus is, it can transform into a handheld vacuum which is perfect for cleaning above-floor areas such as the table, couch, and car seat.

Built with Dyson’s smallest, lightest, yet strongest motor called the V10, this vacuum generates a suction power that can match a full-size vacuum. It’s made with a ceramic shaft and spins at up to 125,000rpm. Its torque drive cleaner is also Dyson’s most powerful yet, which can dig bristles deeper into the carpet and dislodge more dirt. There are three power modes to choose from to suit a variety of surfaces.

The V10 comes with a motor-driven soft roller cleaner head with a brush bar covered in soft wooden nylon that can pick up large debris. It’s also equipped with a fully sealed filtration system plus anti-static carbon filter filaments that trap up to 99.97% of unhealthy particles as small as 0.3 microns. The dust and debris collected are hygienically ejected into the bin so there’s no need to touch the dirt, all thanks to the vacuum’s point-and-shoot mechanism.

When using a non-motorized tool, the V10 can provide 20 to 60 minutes of runtime depending on mode and usage. When you’re done cleaning, just drop it into the wall-mounted dock for recharge and storage.

Make your household chores a little more painless by getting your hands on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. You can get it today on Amazon at a discounted price of $497.

