You need to know about this Dyson V11 Black Friday deal if you’ve been shopping for the best cordless vacuum deals. The saving on the latest Dyson cordless stick vacuum is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen, particularly because of the Dyson V11 Torque Drive’s intelligent suction technology that automatically detects the floor surface type and the dirt or debris to balance suction power with battery run time. Your timing is spot on if you’re shopping for the best Dyson V11 Black Friday deal.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner usually costs $700, but for this Black Friday deal, Dyson dropped the price by $49 to just $651. We’re concerned about inventory levels this year, but the V11 is in stock currently, so we suggest acting promptly.

As Digital Trends’ experts wrote in a best Dyson vacuums model comparison, “Dyson pulled out all the stops with the V11 Torque Drive.” In a cross-brand comparison of the best cordless vacuums for 2021, we noted the Dyson V11 Torque Drive’s smarts to optimize suction and run time according to the surfaces being cleaned. You can run the V11 for up to 60 minutes, depending on cleaning mode, but you’ll make the most of those minutes because you only use battery power when the V11 is cleaning, not while you move it around the room.

The details of this powerful cordless vacuum include all the features that have made Dyson cordless stick vacs so popular. The V11’s internal filtration system traps 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Emptying the Dyson V11 is easy and hygienic. You don’t have to handle bags or filters — just remove the stick part of the vacuum, hold the device over a trash can, and pull down on a lever on the side of the vacuum’s dust bin.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive even takes care of itself by displaying the current power mode, remaining run time, maintenance reminders, and blockage alerts on the LCD screen located in the center of the top of the vacuum.

The V11 comes with accessory cleaning tools and a convenient drop-in docking system that stores and charges the Dyson V11’s battery. The cleaning accessories include the Torque Drive cleaning head, a mini-motorized tool cleaning head, a crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush, soft dusting brush, combination tool, a wand accessory storage clip, a docking station, and charger.

