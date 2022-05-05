Dyson V11 cordless vacuum is $100 off at Best Buy today

Getting a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner can be life-changing, especially if your old vacuum has always been attached to the wall. It gives you the freedom to clean your entire house in one go and the flexibility to suck up dirt from hard-to-reach spots around your space. That’s why you need to check out one of the best cordless vacuum deals we’ve seen at Best Buy: You can get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for just $600, a massive $100 discount from the regular price of $700. That’s a great offer and one of the best Dyson deals you’ll find anywhere online.

Thanks to its incredible cleaning power and robust smart features, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is one of the best Dyson vacuums you can get right now. Despite its relatively compact size and sleek form factor, the V11 packs a powerful motor that gives you strong suction power for all kinds of dirt and dust. It works exceptionally well with the high-torque cleaner head, which automatically adjusts the suction power based on the floor type. It’s also engineered with pets in mind, with effective cleanup for pet hair and fur around your floors. The V11 is also ideal for people in homes with allergies — it’s effective at trapping 99.9% of particles, including tiny particles of dust and allergens.

The Dyson V11 makes vacuuming your house easier with its array of smart functions. It’s rated at up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge, which is more than enough time to cover a medium-sized apartment. You can easily convert it into a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and tight crevices. It also has an LCD digital display that shows you run time, displays alerts, and allows you to monitor performance.

This is one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market right now, and this incredible discount from Best Buy makes it even better. Right now, you can pick up the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for just $600, a $100 discount on the standard price of $700. This deal won’t last long, so hit the Buy Now button below and make your house spotless!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations