For almost all pet owners, one of the daily challenges we encounter is picking up pet hair. Especially if they shed a lot, we will surely need a powerful tool that can suck all these dirt up. If you are looking for a cordless vacuum, Amazon is giving out a 46% discount on the Dyson V6 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner. From its original price of $500, you can get it now for only $271. That’s a whopping $229 worth of savings for you.

The Dyson V6 is engineered particularly for households with pets. It includes a mini motorized tool with stiff nylon bristles to remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from your car seats, furniture, and other tight spaces. It is cord-free but has an overall sweeping performance that surpasses most full-size corded vacuum cleaners.

Since it is cordless, the V6 Animal vacuum can be brought anywhere without the hassle of the cable wire. It is battery operated and can last up to 20 minutes of continues suction time, right from being fully charged. It comes with a platform that can be mounted on the wall so you can dock the vacuum cleaner while charging and easily lift off as soon as you need some cleaning.

The Dyson V6 cordless stick vacuum is handy and lightweight, intended for everyday use. It has a direct-drive cleaner head that walks deeper into the carpet to extract even more dust and dirt. For a total floor to ceiling clean, you can adjust the vacuum stick as it extends to reach a higher ceiling and other hard to reach areas. The grip is designed to be the center of gravity. Whether you are cleaning up the stairs, in-between furniture, or under the bed, you can still lift the vacuum with ease.

This vacuum is powerful enough to suck in small particles like dust and pet hair. However, it might have a hard time picking up larger debris like leaves and cereals, so you should also keep that in mind. Overall, the Dyson V6 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner is great for pet lovers and will surely get rid of those hairs in no time. While it normally costs $500, you can take advantage of this sweet deal as Amazon cuts 46% off its price. Order yours today for only $271 and enjoy $229 in savings.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other vacuum deals and Labor Day sales on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations