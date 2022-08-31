Hurry! This Dyson cordless vacuum is $100 off at Walmart

If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean home, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dyson vacuum cleaners. They’re powerful and reliable, but they don’t come cheap, so Dyson deals like Walmart’s $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner are always in high demand. This offer, which brings the vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400, will surely draw the attention of a lot of shoppers, so you better hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson, a premium household appliance brand that also makes bladeless fans, hair dryers, and air purifiers, is always a part of Digital Trends’ best cordless vacuums. It’s easy to see why with the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, which will make cleaning your home a quick and easy process. The vacuum features a whole-machine filtration system that captures fine dust and pet allergens, and expels cleaner air. It also comes with a Motorbar cleaner head, which can deep clean carpets and hard floors, and features hair removal vanes that detangle pet hair from the brush bar.

Similar to the best Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner can transform from a long-reaching device to a handheld gadget with one click. You can also easily switch between different attachments, including the combination tool and the mini soft dusting brush, in addition to the Motorbar cleaner head. With this versatility, you’ll be able to reach every nook and cranny in the most convenient way possible — you can even use the vacuum to clean your car’s interiors. The Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner offers up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge, which should be enough time to cover most areas in your home.

Not all vacuum deals are worth your hard-earned money, but Walmart’s offer for the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner is certainly a bargain that you won’t want to miss. You’ll only have to pay $300 for the vacuum, as its sticker price of $400 has been slashed by $100. The deal may get sold out at any moment because of the brand’s popularity though, so there’s no time to waste — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

