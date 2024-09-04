 Skip to main content
The Dyson V7 cordless vacuum has a $140 discount at Walmart today

The Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner standing upright, on a white background.
Dyson

We all need a good vacuum cleaner to deal with the many crumbs and spills in our lives. And while a solid upright model can do a great job at tackling most rooms in the home, the toil of pushing and pulling can wear on the bones. But what if there was a lightweight and efficient vac that was easy to move from space to space and could even go handheld when necessary? Enter a British brand called Dyson.

Our eyes always light up when Dyson deals are detected, and we found an awesome promo while perusing Walmart sales. Right now, you can purchase the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $260. At full price, this model sells for $400.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless

When it comes to vacuum tech, Dyson has always been at the forefront of ingenuity and has made a point of making each model cutting-edge in one of several ways. As for the Dyson V7, you’ll be surprised at how feather-light this appliance is, especially when you consider the amount of suction it’s capable of. And because you won’t be tethered to a power cord, you’ll have all the freedom in the world to tackle those nooks and crannies!

As far as brand-specific innovation, one of our favorite elements of the Dyson V7 is the Motorbar cleaner head. This rotating mechanism is equipped with hard-hitting brush vanes that dig deep into carpet fibers, pulling up the dirt and debris that escaped your old vacuum. You’ll also get a combination tool and a mini soft dusting brush, which can be used to tackle heirlooms and other more delicate items.

On a full charge, you can expect the Dyson V7 to last for up to 40 minutes. Dyson is the kind of company that cares a lot about clean air, and the V7 model is outfitted with the brand’s signature filtration tech. Expect fresh, clean, breathable air when you’re done cleaning!

Walmart deals like this one are a little tricky to come by, so it’s best to take advantage of this offer while you still can. Save $140 when you purchase the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Need more vacuuming options? We have an entire list of cordless vacuum deals, as well as some leftover Labor Day cordless vacuum deals for you to look at, too!

