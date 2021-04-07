This Dyson cordless vacuum deal at Newegg is unbelievable

When browsing through cordless vacuum deals, one name that you should be on the lookout for is Dyson. The brand’s high-performance vacuum cleaners have remained popular through the years, but you don’t have to pay full price for them if you know where to look for Dyson deals. For example, Newegg is offering a $130 discount for the Dyson V7 Allergy, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to just $220 from its original price of $350.

The Dyson V7 Allergy is powered by Dyson’s digital motor V7, which is engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors, and it offers 75% more brush bar power compared to the previous generation. The cordless vacuum also comes with whole-machine HEPA filtration, which captures allergens and expels cleaner air that’s much safer to breathe for you and your family.

To help you with your cleaning tasks, there are several tools that you can use with the Dyson V7 Allergy. These include the crevice tool, so you can clear dirt from narrow gaps and around edges, and the combination tool, whish lets you attach two tools at the same time for easy switching between them depending on the surface that you’ll work on.

You can enjoy up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction on a single charge, and once you’re done cleaning, you can store the Dyson V7 Allergy on its docking station, which also serves as its charger. If you need to further boost the cordless vacuum’s power, you can choose to activate MAX mode, which should be enough for the toughest spots to clean in your home.

If you’re in the market for a cordless vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the Dyson V7 Allergy. It’s packed with features and easy to use, and it will be a huge help in maintaining the cleanliness of your home. Newegg is currently selling the Dyson V7 Allergy at $130 off, lowering its price to $220 from its original price of $350. There are only a few days left on the deal though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the cordless vacuum on every corner of your house, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

