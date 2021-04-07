  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Dyson cordless vacuum deal at Newegg is unbelievable

By
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordess HEPA Vacuum

When browsing through cordless vacuum deals, one name that you should be on the lookout for is Dyson. The brand’s high-performance vacuum cleaners have remained popular through the years, but you don’t have to pay full price for them if you know where to look for Dyson deals. For example, Newegg is offering a $130 discount for the Dyson V7 Allergy, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to just $220 from its original price of $350.

The Dyson V7 Allergy is powered by Dyson’s digital motor V7, which is engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors, and it offers 75% more brush bar power compared to the previous generation. The cordless vacuum also comes with whole-machine HEPA filtration, which captures allergens and expels cleaner air that’s much safer to breathe for you and your family.

To help you with your cleaning tasks, there are several tools that you can use with the Dyson V7 Allergy. These include the crevice tool, so you can clear dirt from narrow gaps and around edges, and the combination tool, whish lets you attach two tools at the same time for easy switching between them depending on the surface that you’ll work on.

You can enjoy up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction on a single charge, and once you’re done cleaning, you can store the Dyson V7 Allergy on its docking station, which also serves as its charger. If you need to further boost the cordless vacuum’s power, you can choose to activate MAX mode, which should be enough for the toughest spots to clean in your home.

If you’re in the market for a cordless vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the Dyson V7 Allergy. It’s packed with features and easy to use, and it will be a huge help in maintaining the cleanliness of your home. Newegg is currently selling the Dyson V7 Allergy at $130 off, lowering its price to $220 from its original price of $350. There are only a few days left on the deal though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the cordless vacuum on every corner of your house, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for April 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for April 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for April 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2021

best apple watch deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today!

microsoft surface pro 7 deal best buy february 23 2021

Best cheap smartwatch deals for April 2021

Get a year of PS Plus for $28 right here!

playstation plus

Best cheap smartphone deals for April 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap GoPro alternative deals for April 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap Peloton alternative deals for April 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for April 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for April 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4