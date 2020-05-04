  1. Deals
Cheap Cordless Vacuum: Dyson V7 Motorhead on sale for only $250 at Best Buy

By

If it’s time to replace your home vacuum cleaner, or if you want to upgrade to a powerful cordless model, this Dyson deal could be the solution. Best Buy slashed the price of the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum from $300 down to just $250. You’ll need to act fast to be in with a chance of taking it home on the cheap though as there’s no word on how long this offer will last.

The cordless, battery-operated Dyson V7 Motorhead stick vac runs up to 30 minutes per battery charge. Use the V7’s quick-connect and disconnect components for different tasks. For example, you can disconnect the motorized brushbar drive, snap on the combination tool and clean up high, removing spiderwebs, spiders, and other insects that lurk in high corners or along the wall-ceiling line. The 5.45-pound Dyson V7 is light enough that reaching up to clean high areas isn’t a strain.

You can also remove the stick to convert the Dyson V7 to a powerful handheld vacuum. Connect the combination tool (seen below) to clean car seats and floors and to vacuum furniture. Switch to the included crevice tool to reach deep between, behind, and under cushions to clean crumbs, dust, and dirt.

The motorized direct-drive cleaner head has bristles to loosen dried, thick, ground-in dirt and debris in your carpet. The cleaner head has a low profile to reach far under furniture and beds. To boost the cordless vac’s cleaning power, Dyson upgraded the V7 model’s motor. The V7 motor has 75% more brush bar power than the previous cordless model, the Dyson V6. The V7 directs the suction with a 2-tier arrangement of 15 cyclones to capture fine dust.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead, like all Dyson cordless stick vacs, comes with a combination dock and charger that you can mount on the wall in a laundry or utility area. When you finish cleaning your home, place the vacuum on the dock, and it will be ready to use the next time. Recharging a fully depleted battery takes up to three and a half hours, according to Dyson.

One of the V7’s most-appreciated features is its hygienic dirt ejector.  When the vacuum’s visible dust container is full, you don’t have to remove the dirt and debris by hand, and there are no bags to remove and replace. Simply hold the vacuum head unit over a trash or garbage can and push down on a lever to empty the dust and debris with a single action.

Normally $300, the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $250 for a limited time. If you’ve wanted a Dyson vacuum but have been put off by the prices, the V7 Motorhead deal lets you start cleaning your home with this versatile, cordless model.

