Snag the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum for 40% less on Amazon

Dealing with pet hair is one of the hardest aspects of being a pet parent. Pet hair tends to find its way onto the floors and carpets, around the furniture, and even the couch, and when not removed properly, can disperse into other areas of the home and lead to allergies and skin rashes. Fortunately, there are plenty of vacuums that specialize in these hairy situations, such as the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Normally $499, a 40% discount from Amazon lets you have it for only $299.

With the Dyson V8 Animal, there’s no cord to unravel, plug in, drag around, or restrict your reach. You can easily and quickly clean whenever you need to. What’s even better is that it can transform into a smaller handheld vacuum, allowing it to be used not just on floors and carpets, but also on stairs, cars, and sofas.

Lightweight and versatile, this vacuum is an ideal helper for all-around home cleaning. It’s equipped with the Dyson digital motor V8 and a brush bar that is 150% more efficient than the V6 cordless vacuum model. This powerful combo enables the vacuum to drive stiff nylon bristles deep into the carpet pile, effectively picking up ground-in dirt, fine dust, and pet hair. It also has a whole machine filtration that captures allergens and expels cleaner air, and a max power mode that can provide up to 6 minutes of higher suction perfect for intense cleaning tasks.

The V8 Animal is efficiently built to be balanced for cleaning spots up top, down below, and in between. It has two tiers of 15 radial cyclones that work in parallel to increase airflow and suck in the tiniest of particles — from pet hair on the couch to cobwebs in tight corners. The trapped dust and debris can be easily driven out of the bin in a single action which allows for hygienic disposal.

This vacuum uses an instant-release trigger which means the battery is only consumed while it’s cleaning. Dyson estimates it to provide 25 to 40 minutes of cleaning power depending on the mode or usage.

Let the Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner help you in tackling everyday pet hair and dirt. It’s highly recommended by Amazon customers, noting that it’s a pet owner’s dream and worth every penny. Order yours today for only $299 instead of $499.

