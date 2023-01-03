This top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is $100 off today

By now, it’s essentially common knowledge that Dyson is the brand behind the most highly sought-after and best cordless vacuums in the game, and the Dyson V8 is no exception. If you’ve been wanting to get in on the Dyson cordless vacuum action, now is your chance, because Best Buy is offering the Dyson V8 for $350, saving you an impressive $100 on the original price of $450.

The Dyson V8 offers the ideal combination of high-powered suction and lightweight cleaning, minus the unwieldy and unsightly cord. The V8 delivers up to 40 minute of run time, depending on the power mode and attachments you choose. It was designed specifically for pet owners, and where the Dyson V8 outshines the competition is in its ability to pick up dirt, allergens, and pet hair from every nook and cranny of your home. The V8’s de-tangling motorbar cleaner head has hair removal vanes that can easily clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar, meaning you’ll never have to worry about pet hair damaging your Dyson.

The Dyson V8 is versatile, and effortlessly converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car, stairs, or upholstery. It comes with four different attachments so you have the right tools for every situation. With its advanced whole-machine filtration, the Dyson V8 traps 99.99% of dust, particles, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns when used in Boost mode. Its washable filter can be reused over and over again as long as you have the vacuum. Best of all, it comes with a two year warranty, so should anything go wrong with your V8, Dyson has you covered.

There is no time like the present to bring home one of the best Dyson vacuums your hard earned dollars can buy, especially if you want to save a few of those dollars. Best Buy’s deal on the Dyson V8 is one of the best cordless vacuum deals going on at the moment, and today you can save $100, bringing the total cost down to $350 from its original price of $450. Start the new year with a clean space with your new Dyson V8.

