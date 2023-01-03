 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is $100 off today

Nina Derwin
By
A woman uses the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum in multiple positions to clean her living room.

By now, it’s essentially common knowledge that Dyson is the brand behind the most highly sought-after and best cordless vacuums in the game, and the Dyson V8 is no exception. If you’ve been wanting to get in on the Dyson cordless vacuum action, now is your chance, because Best Buy is offering the Dyson V8 for $350, saving you an impressive $100 on the original price of $450.

The Dyson V8 offers the ideal combination of high-powered suction and lightweight cleaning, minus the unwieldy and unsightly cord. The V8 delivers up to 40 minute of run time, depending on the power mode and attachments you choose. It was designed specifically for pet owners, and where the Dyson V8 outshines the competition is in its ability to pick up dirt, allergens, and pet hair from every nook and cranny of your home. The V8’s de-tangling motorbar cleaner head has hair removal vanes that can easily clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar, meaning you’ll never have to worry about pet hair damaging your Dyson.

The Dyson V8 is versatile, and effortlessly converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car, stairs, or upholstery. It comes with four different attachments so you have the right tools for every situation. With its advanced whole-machine filtration, the Dyson V8 traps 99.99% of dust, particles, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns when used in Boost mode. Its washable filter can be reused over and over again as long as you have the vacuum. Best of all, it comes with a two year warranty, so should anything go wrong with your V8, Dyson has you covered.

There is no time like the present to bring home one of the best Dyson vacuums your hard earned dollars can buy, especially if you want to save a few of those dollars. Best Buy’s deal on the Dyson V8 is one of the best cordless vacuum deals going on at the moment, and today you can save $100, bringing the total cost down to $350 from its original price of $450. Start the new year with a clean space with your new Dyson V8.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
This is the excuse you needed to finally upgrade to a 75-inch 4K TV
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.
Don’t miss your chance to get this popular 70-inch LG TV for $500
The 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Need a laptop for school? This top-rated model is $170 right now
Side and reverse angles of the Asus 14-inch laptop against a white background.
Start the New Year with a 75-inch 4K TV from Sony – now $700 off
The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Don’t miss this awesome HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.
This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts $400 off the price tag
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.
We’re surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today
The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.
This Alienware gaming PC deal cuts $400 off the price tag
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.
Grab a $250 student laptop while this Dell sale is still live
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on a white background displaying a colourful scene.
Dell is having a surprise gaming monitor sale — 10% off almost everything
Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Bulb for $15 with this deal
The 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot on a wooden surface.