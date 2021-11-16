There are several sweet options if you’re looking for Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals. Dyson’s cordless stick vacuum cleaners set the bar for performance and versatility, and as such they number among the best Black Friday deals for people looking to get the most for their money.

Dyson Vacuum Black Friday Deals: Best offers today

Why buy:

Freedom of movement — cordless design with up to 40-minute runtime per charge

Cleans high and low — light weight makes it easier to clean blinds, drapes, and ceiling corners

Save money — washable lifetime filter

Pet capable — internal filter captures allergens

You can’t go wrong with any Dyson cordless stick vacuum model. You can save with the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum that has 150% more power than the earlier Dyson V6 cordless stick vacuum. In the Digital Trends Dyson V8 Absolute review, our expert referred to the V8’s “gale-force” power. All the features that owners love about their Dyson cordless stick vacuums are present in the Dyson V8 Animal, including a digitally controlled motor strong enough to pull both stubborn dirt and deeply buried fine dust from your carpets and floors. You also get the benefits of hygienic dust bin emptying, a lifetime filter you can wash so you never need to buy a replacement, and a whole machine filtration system fine enough to capture allergens and return air to your room cleaner than it was before. Depending on the attachment you use, the Dyson V8 Animal runs for up to 40 minutes per battery charge. If you’re searching for the best cordless vacuum deals, your hunt could end with the Dyson V8 Animal.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum — $500, was $550

Why buy:

Extra power — motor inside the brush bar head delivers power directly to the surface

Fast, clean, hygienic disposal — simple one-handed dirt and dust ejection

2-in-1 transformation — push one button to convert from stick vacuum to handheld unit

Multimode power — three power modes save energy but provide extra power when you need it

If you have a larger home, more pets, or a large family that tracks in dirt and debris, step up to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum. When the V10 series launched, Digital Trends declared that “Dyson’s V10 reinvents vacuums.” The V10 added more suction power with 14 air cyclones aligned to pull and move microscopic particles into the dust bin with 20% more suction power than the vaunted Dyson V8 design. With the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute you gain up to 60 minutes of battery runtime (depending on power mode). The Absolute model also includes a full complement of accessories that includes a combination tool, crevice tool, a mini soft dusting brush, and a mini motorized tool in addition to a Torque drive motorized cleaner head and a soft roller cleaner head.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — $650, was $700

Why buy:

Long runtime — vacuum for up to one hour (depending on power mode)

Smart cleaning — automatically boosts power and torque when needed using the same attachment

Healthy homes — advanced filtering traps 99.99% of particles, dust, and allergens

Self-maintenance management — alerts when filters need cleaning

Step up to the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner if you are looking for the most intelligent Dyson V-series stick vacuum. Specifically designed for spacious homes with pets, the V11 Torque Drive model automatically balances motor suction power and battery runtime. The V11’s seven-cell battery is rated for up to 60 minutes runtime, as is the V10, but the V10’s automatic mode adjustments can help you clean more of your house between charges. In our roundup of the best cordless vacuums, Digital Trends praised the Dyson V11 Torque Drive’s performance, suction power, and durability. You can move between rooms and floor types without changing vacuum heads because the V11’s high-torque cleaner head automatically adjusts suction and power.

