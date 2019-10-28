Last chance to get half off the Dyson V7 Animal cordless pet vacuum

The Dyson V7 Animal would be an excellent gift for anyone on your holiday gift list. With the holidays just around the corner, it is a great time to take advantage of deals such as this one. We wrote about Dyson’s great deal on V7 Animal vacuum last week. Today is the last day to take advantage of this half-price discount. Now priced at $200 with free shipping, this is a steal and a must-have for anyone with hairy pets.

In addition to the 50% discount, Dyson also offers free tools worth up to $75 when you auto-register your product. Altogether, this means you save $275 in total with this deal. The vacuum comes with several tools that clip to the cleaner as well, including a mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, mini motorized tool, and crevice tool.

The main floorhead is the Dyson Direct Drive cleaner head that features an electric motor-powered brush bar. The brush has both stiffer nylon and softer static carbon bristles, which allows it to capture debris of all sizes. The head is easy to disassemble for cleaning.

The Mini Motorized tool is great for small areas such as stairs and upholstered furniture. The tool has its own brush bar and built-in motor, and the stiff bristles make it great for picking up pet hair.

The three other tools include the crevice tool, which has a unique nozzle shape and side vents that prevent it from suctioning onto surfaces. The wide nozzle tool has a dusting brush that slides down and is perfect for spot cleaning and eliminating floating hair clumps. The last tool is the Soft Dusting Brush tool that is an excellent shape for dusting shelves and harder to reach areas. The soft bristles are delicate enough for any surface.

The Dyson V7 Animal features a direct-drive cleaner head and two-tier radial cyclone. The vacuum has a 3.5-hour charge time, which will provide up to 30 minutes of conveniently cordless run time. However, there are two stages of power — normal and max. The up-to-30-minute run time is for normal power, and the max power run time is around six minutes. The power switch is in the form of a trigger that conveniently switches off when you are moving between rooms. This is a feature designed with battery savings in mind and allows you to maximize cleaning time.

The filter is washable, and the easy-to-empty bin holds 0.14 gallons. At 5.3 pounds, this vacuum is super light while still providing up to 100AW (air watts) of suction power. The fact that it is lightweight and cordless makes it a great tool for cleaning stairs.

The Animal is magnificent for all floor types and specializes in sucking up pet hair. The V7 is the middle model of Dyson vacuums sitting between the louder V6 and the larger V8. Still possessing most of the flagship’s main features, the V7 is balanced and an all-around right choice for many people. Though it doesn’t have all of the power of the V11 Absolute, the company’s newest cordless vacuum model, it can still do a great job working alongside your standard plug-in vacuum. The vacuum is also very quiet, especially when compared to the V8 model.

The neck of the vacuum is fully articulating, which allows you to navigate floors and around furniture easily. The motorized bar and rollers enable the vacuum to move over carpets and hard surfaces with ease. On max power, there is little that this vacuum cannot pick up. Normal power mode may require a few more passes to pick up all the debris, but overall the V7 Animal does a great job of cleaning floors. You will likely find that, most often, a max-power approach will be your best bet with this vacuum.

Overall, the Dyson V7 Animal is a high-stick vacuum. It is lightweight, powerful, and convenient. If you are in the market for a new vacuum, be sure to check out this deal today as it is the absolute last day to get in on these savings. You can also take a look at our best cheap vacuum deals and best vacuums of 2019 article.

