Amazon Black Friday TV deals are here — from $120

Amazon Black Friday deals are hitting hard right now and we’ve spotted some amazing deals including deep discounts on some big TV name brands. Whether you’re looking to spend just $120 on a new TV or you can afford to stretch the budget a lot more, there are some amazing Black Friday deals out there so we’ve highlighted the pick of the bunch. When it comes to Black Friday TV deals, you can enjoy the likes of a 24-inch Insignia Smart TV for just $120 or stretch as far as a 75-inch TCL TV for just $750. Read on while we guide you through them.

24-inch Insignia Smart HDTV — $120, was $170

This Insignia 24-inch Smart TV won’t challenge the best TVs out there but it’s a decent option if you’re on a tight budget or simply looking for a small TV for your kitchen or utility room. It’s a regular HD TV rather than 4K TV but it’s still pretty smart. That’s thanks to having a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, and so forth. That’s ideal if you’re in the kitchen and got your hands full. It’s a Fire TV too so it seamlessly combines live TV and streaming channels all on a unified home screen. Not bad for the price, right?

40-inch TCL 4-Seires 4K TV — $215, was $350

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, this TCL 40-inch Roku TV might not be a 4K set but there’s plenty of reasons to love it. It’s just the right size for a kitchen or small den arrangement and offers an impressive (for the price) three HDMI inputs. There’s also easy voice control functionality thanks to it working with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can easily use your voice to find something to watch or launch channels. Roku TV functionality also means there’s access to loads of content with more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Direct-lit LED means good picture quality for a 1080p Full HD set too plus there’s a great 60Hz refresh rate as well.

55-inch Hisense A6G Android 4K TV — $390, was $450

Want a 4K TV and you’re on a budget? Right now, you can buy a 55-inch 4K TV for under $400 thanks to this great deal from Hisense. Besides an impressive 4K screen, it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 support along with a neat auto low latency game mode that’s ideal for playing games with. It means you get a silky smooth experience every time, even when viewing fast-moving scenes. It’s an Android TV so you can easily customize the home screen so it looks just how you want it to look plus there’s Google Assistant support too so you can use your voice to control everything.

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $750, was $1,300

With a huge discount right now, this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to a large 4K screen courtesy of TCL. This 75-inch behemoth is a dream for the price with $550 off the usual price tag. Besides the stunning 4K picture, it has simple voice controls courtesy of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, plus you can easily personalize the home screen to look just how you want it to look. It’s really easy-to-use TV for the whole family with the Roku mobile app also proving very useful.

