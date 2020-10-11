This is one Prime Day 4K TV deal that won't be around for long

If your television due for a replacement, or if you need another one because there are suddenly too many people at home all the time, you should start checking out the early Prime Day deals that are popping up ahead of October 13. One of the offers on Amazon is for a $200 discount to the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, slashing its price to $280 from $480 — one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

The TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV is a 50-inch TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range technology. Whether you are watching blockbuster movies or playing video games, you will enjoy a stunning display with enhanced clarity and crisp colors. The TV also features TCL’s own 4K Creative Pro upscaling engine, so HD content will be shown in near 4K quality.

One of the best things about the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV is its Roku interface, which simplifies how you access content. You can choose between watching cable TV, playing on a gaming console, or launching streaming services from the home screen that lays the options out like app tiles, with an easy-to-use search bar for whatever you need. Making the TV even easier to use is its compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The simplicity of the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV’s interface extends to its remote, which only has 20 buttons to reduce the confusion over what you should press. You can also use your smartphone or tablet as the TV’s remote through the Roku app, which also enables voce control and private listening with headphones.

Not everyone has space for a 50-inch TV in their home, but if you have room, the TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV provides a solid combination of technical prowess and intuitive features for your family to enjoy — and at only $280, it’s a must.

Should you buy a Roku 4K TV?

The simple answer is yes, you should absolutely buy a Roku 4K TV. That’s because Roku provides instant access to what’s by far the largest selection of streaming services any platform has to offer. There’s Disney+ and Netflix, as well as more niche offerings like Acorn TV and even Plex — all accessible at the click of a button. Scratch that. You don’t even need to click a button. Almost all Roku 4K TVs can be hooked up to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. That’s right: You can control your television using your voice. Just tell it what to play and it’ll find it. No scrolling, no clicking.

Are any other Amazon 4K TV deals happening now?

Funny you should ask. With Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon has kicked off several must-have 4K TV deals. But it’s not the only retailer to have taken axed the prices of its televisions: Both Best Buy and Walmart are offering considerable discounts, with the former selling a 60-inch LG 4K TV for $600, down from $650, and a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV for $850, down from $1000. We’ve rounded up some of the best alternatives below. If you want our advice, though, snap up the 50-inch TCL 4 Series while you can. It’s an absolute bargain at only $280.

