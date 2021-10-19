All the early Apple Black Friday deals you can shop TODAY

Black Friday deals are upon us already and now is the absolute best time to snap up some great early Apple Black Friday deals. That’s because Apple products are one of the most popular items on wishlists for the holidays and you really won’t want to miss out. Due to stock shortages, it’s likely that many items will sell out long before Black Friday so you’ll want to snap up deals now rather than later. Sure, you might save a little more when diving into the Amazon Black Friday deals nearer the time, for instance, but what’s a few bucks if you don’t get the item for weeks due to delayed stock? Read on while we take you through the best early Apple Black Friday deals available right now. Looking for an iPad or iPhone? Check out our Black Friday iPad deals and Black Friday iPhone deals for more on the best offers out there.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack — $83, was $99

Need to recharge your iPhone on the move? This Apple MagSafe Battery Pack attached to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 providing you with reliable wireless charging on the move. There’s no need to turn it on. It does everything for you. Any time you need to charge the pack up, simply plug a Lightning cable into the battery pack and it’s all good to go. It’s incredibly simple to use and very convenient too.

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are always a great addition for Apple lovers. Simple to use and set up, they offer great active noise cancellation along with adaptive EQ so that the music you’re listening to is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear. Alongside that is a useful transparency mode for those times you do need to listen to what’s going on around you. There’s also easy access to Siri too at all times. A wireless charging case means you get more than 24 hours of battery life as well. They’re simply very convenient earphones, especially if you already have other Apple products.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) — $110, was $130

The latest Apple Pencil, this device is compatible with iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations) so there are plenty of options here. With imperceptible lag and pixel-perfect precision, you can easily use it to draw to your heart’s content. It makes painting, sketching or note-taking far simpler than ever before. Once you’ve finished using it, it even magnetically attaches to the latest iPad Mini for added convenience. It’s ideal for the artistic tech fan.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

One of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals right now means you can buy an Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329. In exchange, you get an incredibly stylish watch that does pretty much everything you could want. Besides tracking your steps, activity levels, and sending notifications to your wrist, it also makes it possible to measure your blood oxygen levels via a special sensor, plus you can check your heart rhythm too via the ECG app. An always-on Retina display means it looks gorgeous too plus it has speedy performance.

Apple AirPods Max — $490, was $549

For the Apple loving audiophile, the Apple AirPods Max are a great option. They offer Apple-designed dynamic drivers which provide high-fidelity audio. That’s helped by spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so you get theater-like sound that surrounds you. Alongside that is active noise cancellation functionality plus a transparency mode for when you need to listen into your surroundings. These are incredibly comfy headphones too plus they offer up to 20 hours of listening from one charge.

Apple MacBook Air — $929, was $999

One of the better Black Friday MacBook deals out there, this Apple MacBook Air is a dream to use. It uses Apple’s M1 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a stylish 13.3-inch Retina display plus a backlit keyboard. Impressively, it also boasts up to 18 hours of battery life so you’re good to go all day long, no matter how long your day may be. It’s lightweight too and looks stylish so it’s ideal for taking out and about with you as much as possible.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,169, was $1,300

Looking for even more power from a MacBook? This Apple MacBook Pro offers a more powerful M1 processor plus an impressive 20 hours of battery life. 8GB of memory plus 256GB of storage means you’ve got everything you need to be super productive on the move. It also offers superior graphic performance for graphics-intensive apps. If you’re looking for a bit more power than the MacBook Air, this is a good option.

