iPad Pro back down to cheapest-ever price before Prime Day

If you’re looking for a new productivity workhorse, then have we got good news for you. Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner, and the iPad deals have already begun. Apple’s latest and greatest tablets, the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, are currently available for their best-ever price. Right now, you can pick up the Wi-Fi model of the iPad Pro 11 for $50 off its regular price, taking it down to $750. It’s bigger sibling, the iPad Pro 12.9, has had a similar discount, and can be bought for just $949. While more Prime Day iPad deals are bound to arrive in the coming days, we doubt we’ll see better deals on either of these tablets.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $750, was $799:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $949, was $999:

Simply put, these are the best of the best where Apple’s iPad range is concerned. The iPad Pro lives up to its grandiose name, as it’s truly a tablet for the professional. It’s compatible with Apple’s second generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, and when combined with these two fearsome accessories, the iPad Pro becomes a true laptop replacement. It runs iPadOS 14, which allows for true multi-tasking, like a laptop, and at the end of the day, it turns back into a tablet for your evening needs. It’s powerful, thanks to Apple’s A12X Bionic processor, and while the 128GB storage isn’t massive by modern standards, it’ll be good enough for most.

Everything about the two tablets is identical, aside from size. The larger of the two, the iPad Pro 12.9, is clearly designed for those in need of as big a screen as possible, and the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display is excellent. The iPad Pro 11’s 11-inch display means it’s a more manageable size, and should probably be the iPad Pro of choice for most. It has a good all-day battery, and should last for several days if you don’t use it much more than a few hours a day, and the ProMotion 120Hz technology built into the screen means you won’t find a smoother feeling tablet.

Should you buy the iPad Pro?

Yes, the price is something of a let down — but it’s important to note that these are both Apple products, and cutting edge Apple products at that. It’s rare for Apple to offer any discounts on its products, so while these aren’t “barge down the door” discounts, they’re definitely enough to tip you over the edge if you’ve had your finger hovering over that buy button. You might be willing to wait until Prime Day 2020, but we wouldn’t bet on seeing much more than a $50 discount on either of these for some time. Though if you do see a steeper discount, it’ll likely be for the top models sporting 512GB or even 1TB of storage. The base models aren’t likely to see much more than this discount — and if a bigger discount does come up, take advantage of Amazon’s excellent return policy to return these iPads.

Are any other iPad deals happening now?

With Prime Day right around the corner, there’s no shortage of iPad deals out there. You don’t have to hunt around to find them, either: If the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 don’t quite tickle your fancy, we’ve rounded up some fantastic alternatives below, including an incredible offer on the iPad Mini. Just keep in mind that Apple deals — and in particular, Prime Day Apple deals — are available in limited qualities, so best act fast if you like the look of something.

