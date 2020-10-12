  1. Deals

iPad Pro back down to cheapest-ever price before Prime Day

If you’re looking for a new productivity workhorse, then have we got good news for you. Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner, and the iPad deals have already begun. Apple’s latest and greatest tablets, the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9, are currently available for their best-ever price. Right now, you can pick up the Wi-Fi model of the iPad Pro 11 for $50 off its regular price, taking it down to $750. It’s bigger sibling, the iPad Pro 12.9, has had a similar discount, and can be bought for just $949. While more Prime Day iPad deals are bound to arrive in the coming days, we doubt we’ll see better deals on either of these tablets.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $750, was $799:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $949, was $999:

Simply put, these are the best of the best where Apple’s iPad range is concerned. The iPad Pro lives up to its grandiose name, as it’s truly a tablet for the professional. It’s compatible with Apple’s second generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, and when combined with these two fearsome accessories, the iPad Pro becomes a true laptop replacement. It runs iPadOS 14, which allows for true multi-tasking, like a laptop, and at the end of the day, it turns back into a tablet for your evening needs. It’s powerful, thanks to Apple’s A12X Bionic processor, and while the 128GB storage isn’t massive by modern standards, it’ll be good enough for most.

Everything about the two tablets is identical, aside from size. The larger of the two, the iPad Pro 12.9, is clearly designed for those in need of as big a screen as possible, and the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display is excellent. The iPad Pro 11’s 11-inch display means it’s a more manageable size, and should probably be the iPad Pro of choice for most. It has a good all-day battery, and should last for several days if you don’t use it much more than a few hours a day, and the ProMotion 120Hz technology built into the screen means you won’t find a smoother feeling tablet.

Should you buy the iPad Pro?

Yes, the price is something of a let down — but it’s important to note that these are both Apple products, and cutting edge Apple products at that. It’s rare for Apple to offer any discounts on its products, so while these aren’t “barge down the door” discounts, they’re definitely enough to tip you over the edge if you’ve had your finger hovering over that buy button. You might be willing to wait until Prime Day 2020, but we wouldn’t bet on seeing much more than a $50 discount on either of these for some time. Though if you do see a steeper discount, it’ll likely be for the top models sporting 512GB or even 1TB of storage. The base models aren’t likely to see much more than this discount — and if a bigger discount does come up, take advantage of Amazon’s excellent return policy to return these iPads.

Are any other iPad deals happening now?

With Prime Day right around the corner, there’s no shortage of iPad deals out there. You don’t have to hunt around to find them, either: If the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 don’t quite tickle your fancy, we’ve rounded up some fantastic alternatives below, including an incredible offer on the iPad Mini. Just keep in mind that Apple deals — and in particular, Prime Day Apple deals — are available in limited qualities, so best act fast if you like the look of something.

LATEST MODEL
Expires soon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$336 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and the latest model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th & 8th Gen) and iPad Air (3rd & 4th Gen)

$150 $159
Turn your iPad into a lightweight laptop-like workstation with the Apple Smart Keyboard folio. This works with the iPad ((7th & 8th gen) and the iPad Air (3rd & 4th Gen).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2018)

$754 $799
New releases always herald a bevy of savings on the older units, including the 2018 iPad Pro. Get the 64GB 11-inch model at a discount and walk away with money left in your pocket.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple Smart Keyboard iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen) and iPad Air (4th Gen)

$170 $179
It's not the biggest discount in the world, but boy does Apple's own Smart Keyboard make a difference in the way you can use your iPad. If a keyboard is a must, grab this deal now.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$1,428 $1,449
The latest and greatest in Apple iPad technology, this 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro has a monumental 1TB of space as well as Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it the perfect tablet for any function.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) - Latest Model

$949 $999
If you can forego having a cellular connection, you can take home this iPad Pro with a gorgeous 12.9-inch Retina display for less than a grand -- one of the better prices we've seen for this model.
Buy at Amazon
MUST-HAVE
Expires soon

Apple Pencil (First Generation)

$94 $99
Create a whole new world of wondrous versatility on your iPad with the Apple Pencil, capable of writing, drawing, and everything in between. It's as easy as writing with a pen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$944 $949
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 3rd Generation)

$150 $199
The big iPad Pros are the easiest to turn into laptop replacements, and a keyboard case is a must for this. This Smart Keyboard case from Apple makes that easy, and it's a great price now.
Buy at Amazon
