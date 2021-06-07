Prime Day deals arrive early for Echo and Fire TV devices

Prime Day deals have come early when it comes to big discounts on a range of different Amazon Echo and Fire TV products. If you’re looking to make your home a little smarter for the first time or you’re adding new speakers or streaming devices to your home, you’re sure to find the perfect bargain for you here. Read on while we take you through the best deals going on right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite — $25, was $30

The most affordable Fire TV Stick out there, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite may not control your TV but its extensive streaming options and Alexa support mean you’ll be very happy with it. You can use it to access all your favorites including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, ESPN and much more. Alongside that, you can use your voice to search for your favorite shows, saving you the need to grab a remote. You can also use it to stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. It’s fantastically useful and available at a low price.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $30, was $40

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a super versatile smart speaker. It’s small enough that it’ll fit perfectly wherever you need it to go, whether that’s in your kitchen, living room, or even a hallway shelf. You can use it to ask Alexa all manner of questions, get her to play music, read the news, or even control your smart home setup via your voice. You can also use it as an intercom system with other users within your home and even play games with your kids if you so wish. It’s the smart speaker you’ll wonder how you lived without. Even when comparing the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen), it comes out admirably well.

Amazon Echo Dot (newest generation) — $35, was $50

If you prefer a spherical smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) is great. It’ll look great on your shelf and offers all the power of Alexa, meaning you can use it to play music, audiobooks, and more, as well as answer your questions and control your smart home. You can also use it to call people hands-free or drop in on other rooms via the intercom feature.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $40, was $50

If you have a 4K TV then you need the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It allows you to stream 4K content from your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and much more. It also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ so the picture will always look fantastic. As you’d expect, you can speak to it, too, via Alexa saving you the need to dig out the remote. It’s a powerful 4K streaming stick indeed.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) — $50, was $90

If you want all the benefits of a smart speaker but with the added bonus of a smart display, then the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) is a great option. We’ve previously looked at both the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Amazon Echo Show 8 and the main difference comes down to size. With a compact 5.5-inch smart display, you can safely place the Amazon Echo Show 5 most anywhere. You can use it to follow step-by-step recipes, update to-do lists or calendars, as well as watch movie trailers and TV shows. It’s also possible to make video calls to friends and family via the device, as well as use it as a digital photo frame. That’s all alongside the features you’d ordinarily expect from Alexa, too.

Amazon Echo (4th gen) — $80, was $100

Gorgeous to look at and offering premium sound, the Amazon Echo (4th gen) is great if you want to listen to music with superior quality than a budget-priced smart speaker. You don’t miss out on Alexa support either, as you will easily be able to instruct her to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and much more. Working as a smart home hub, you can easily set up compatible Zigbee devices alongside this and control your lighting system as well as play synchronized music across multiple Echo devices in different rooms creating a fun party atmosphere.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) — $80, was $130

If the Amazon Echo Show 5 feels a little small for your needs, grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen). The device offers a 8-inch HD screen with stereo sound so you can easily use it to cook along with recipes, as well as take video calls, or choose to watch movie trailers. You can use it as a digital photo frame, too, as well as control all your smart home gadgets from it.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $100, was $120

The fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device out there, the Amazon Fire TV Cube can control your compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, allowing you to change live cable or satellite channels with your voice. There’s support for 4K along with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus you can stream from pretty much every service you could think of. As always, you can speak to Alexa, too, and instruct her to do everything you could possibly need.

