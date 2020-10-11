Amazon drops early Prime Day deal on HP Chromebook — now under $300

In an early Prime Day 2020 deal, Amazon has discounted the HP Chromebook 11 by 11%, bringing it down to just $260 from its original $291 price tag. The offer makes HP Chromebook 11, which was already one of the cheapest Chromebooks on the market, even more affordable.

The HP Chromebook 11, as the name suggests, runs on Google’s Chrome OS operating system. This means it doesn’t need high-end hardware to perform well. It’s ideal for children that might need a quick and inexpensive way to browse the web for projects or assignments.

Despite the low cost, the HP Chromebook 11 offers all the essentials you need on a laptop. There’s an 11.6-inch HD screen, HD webcam, 4GB of RAM, a dual-core processor, and a long-lasting battery. Plus, it has 32GB of onboard storage that you can expand further via a MicroSD card.

The HP Chromebook 11 also has a surprisingly impressive selection of ports including two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C slots. Further, the HP Chromebook 11 comes fitted with a traditional keyboard and trackpad. Therefore, compared to an iPad, you won’t have to spend extra for accessories. In addition to the desktop-grade Google Chrome browser, the HP Chromebook 11 can run Android apps.

At $260, the HP Chromebook 11 is hard to beat and offers one of the most complete laptop experiences at the price. But if it doesn’t suit your preferences or you’re willing to spend a little more for better hardware, there are plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals and Prime Day laptop deals available.

