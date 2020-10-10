Although Prime Day has not yet officially arrived, some early Prime Day deals have already begun to roll in. The event officially starts on October 13, but if you’re in the market for something and see a great deal, go ahead and snag it. Products are likely to sell out quickly, especially on the really great Prime Day smart home deals.

Amazon has dropped the price of the Arlo Pro 3 home security camera system down to $400 for a total savings of $100. This package includes two wireless security cameras that can be mounted nearly anywhere inside or outside of your home.

The Arlo Pro 3 packs some impressive specs inside a small package. The camera has 2K HDR video, which means you can make out details even in areas of high contrast. Digital zoom makes it possible to zoom in and get a closer look at anything within the frame, and the high resolutions means you can examine things without losing clarity.

If your Arlo Pro 3 picks something up at night, the camera’s color night vision will give you a clear picture of whatever is moving around — and the integrated spotlight lets you illuminate an area and draw attention to any unwanted activity.

With a 160-degree field of view, the Arlo Pro 3 can be easily positioned to cover the widest possible angle.

The cameras are mounted through an easy-to-install magnetic mount. If you decide the camera could perform better in a different location, taking it down and adjusting its position takes only a few minutes of your time.

The cameras are wireless and run off of batteries. A single charge will last between three and six months and it only takes 3.5 hours to fully charge.

You’ll receive alerts of movement and activity through push notifications via which you can sound the alarm, turn on the spotlight, and more. The Arlo Pro 3 even includes features like package detection and up to 30 days of cloud storage.

If you have had your eye on a security camera for your home for a while, now is a great time to buy. The $400 price point nets you two cameras that will help keep your home safer. It’s one of the best Prime Day home security camera deals so far.

