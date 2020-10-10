Prime Day is more than just an Amazon event. With so many people ready to drop serious cash this weekend, other retailers have gotten in on the action. Best Buy has now discounted the Philips Hue Color Starter Kit from $180 down to $140 in one of the first Best Buy Prime Day deals so far.

Smart lighting is more affordable than it has ever been, but the higher-end lighting options can still be pricy. If you’re looking for Prime Day smart home deals, this discounted Philips Hue Starter Kit is a great place to start.

The bundle includes three Philips Hue color smart bulbs, the Philips Hue bridge, and a dimmer switch. The Philips Hue system gives you access to more than 16 million different colors and shades of white, as well as numerous brightness levels. You can customize your home lighting experience to match nearly every mood. You can even link your smart lights to your television or to a game console to add extra ambiance to the experience.

Smart lighting isn’t just about an experience, however. You can link the Philips Hue lights to other systems in your home, like your Nest thermostat. Your lights can be indicators of specific problems. For example, if it’s too cold, you can have your lights turn a soft blue — or bright red if its too hot. You could even have a bulb in the foyer change colors based on the external temperature so that you are never caught by surprise. Just link it through IFTTT and your favorite weather service.

Philips Hue bulbs can be controlled through Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and even Apple HomeKit. You can set up custom scenes within the app and save your favorites with the tap of a button.

Setting up the dimmer switch is simple. Adhesive plates allow you to place it anywhere in your home, so you don’t have to worry about hardwiring anything.

There will be a lot of Philips Hue deals this weekend as Prime Day gets into full swing, but this is one of the best early deals so far. If you’re in the market for a Philips Hue Color Starter Kit, check out Best Buy.

