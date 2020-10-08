  1. Deals
Early Prime Day Deal: This Full HD home theater projector is down to just $85

By
Apeman 3800 lumen 1080p mini projector

With most movie theaters still out of commission, building your own home theater with the help of Prime Day deals for projectors may be a good idea. You won’t have to wait until October 13 to start taking advantage of Prime Day projector deals though, as the Apeman LC350 Mini Projector is already on sale with a $45 discount, in an early Prime Day deal that takes its price down to $85 from $130.

The Apeman LC350 Mini Projector supports 1080p Full HD with 800 x 480 native resolution, with brightness of 4,500 lumens, an aspect ratio of 16:9 or 4:3, and projection size ranging from 34 inches to 180 inches. Such a display will make watching movies and playing video games much more enjoyable for you and your family.

The projector comes with several kinds of ports that allows for connections with a wide range of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, gaming consoles, TV sticks and boxes, and computers and laptops. This means that you no longer have to make do with small screens, as you can project whatever you are watching or playing on mostly any device onto your wall.

The Apeman LC350 Mini Projector comes with dual built-in speakers, so you don’t have to install external speakers for the content that you are showing. The projector also features an efficient cooling system that reduces fan noise and extends its expected bulb life to 45,000 hours.

You will need to meet certain requirements to properly utilize the Apeman LC350 Mini Projector though, including a relatively dark environment and a projection distance of between 5 feet to 8 feet. You will need curtains for your windows if you want to use the projector during the day, and you should also consider a ceiling installation to maximize the space of the room.

The Apeman LC350 Mini Projector is capable of transforming your living room into a home theater, which may be the best way of watching movies and playing video games while you choose to stay indoors. An early Prime Day deal has slashed $45 off the device’s price to bring it down to $85 from $130, for an affordable projector that will bring magic into your home.

