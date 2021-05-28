Are you ready? Because a broad selection of awesome Prime Day deals have started to trickle out. Among them are some exciting Prime Day 4K TV deals, allowing you to get your hands on a 4K-ready TV or Smart TV for an incredible price. TVs are one of those tech items that you can never have enough of, and if you keep your eyes out for awesome 4K TV deals, you can outfit nearly every room in your home, without emptying your wallet.

Not unlike Amazon’s latest deal, which knocks $60 off the price of a Toshiba 43″ Smart 4K UHD TV with Fire TV built-in.

This high dynamic range-ready (HDR) TV features a gorgeous 43-inch LED display with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), and it has a 60Hz maximum refresh rate. It offers a great quality picture at an incredible value, but most importantly, it includes the Fire TV smart platform built-in, complete with Alexa voice-control support.

Just call out commands to the voice remote, like, “Alexa turn on Netflix.” You can turn on and off the TV, change the volume, navigate menus and apps, switch inputs, and much more. There are quick-access buttons on the remote as well, such as the one to start Netflix right away, even if the TV is powered off.

Because Fire TV has Alexa support, you can also control your smart home devices from the comfort of your couch, through your TV. Use your voice to turn on or off lights, to check security feeds, and interact with whatever smart home tech you have installed — and have synched through Alexa.

Fire TV also seamlessly integrates with over-the-air TV, as well as many streaming channels and services. Amazon claims you can watch over 500,000 movies and shows on the platform.

For inputs, the TV features 3 HDMI, 1 USB, a digital output (optical), an ethernet port (LAN), a component AV in, and a standard ANT cable input. That’s plenty of support to connect game consoles, Blu-ray players, and beyond.

Amazon is currently offering $60 off the full price of $350, dropping the total to $290, as part of its early Prime Day deals. If you’re looking for a spare TV or you want to upgrade to a smart TV, this is a superb opportunity.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

