As we edge closer to October 13 and its almost unbeatable Prime Day deals, we’re seeing some amazing early Prime Day discounts on some of the very best tech and gadgets on the market. For instance, at this moment, you can get $30 off an Apple Watch Series 3. Currently, it’s on sale for $169. That’s down from its original price of $199. Looks like it’s time to save!

Since Apple is as far along as the Apple Watch Series 6, we’re obviously a few editions past the Apple Watch Series 3, but that doesn’t mean the Series 3 isn’t a great watch. In fact, it has a ton of advantages over other smartwatches and remains one of the best smartwatches on the market.

As with anything from Apple, we’re obsessed with this Apple Smartwatch’s gorgeous and uber-functional design. It’s sleek, compact, and connected, in that it’s always got Siri on-hand to take care of any of your hands-free needs. And it’s got Apple’s legendary Retina display. Also, they’ve added some “buzz” in that there’s a vibration when the activity monitor is engaged, which gives you a little buzz when it’s time to stand, move, stretch or take some steps. It’s your own personal trainer, right there on your wrist.

Like the Series 4, 5, and 6, the Apple Watch Series 3 offers GPS tracking, so you’re never not on the ball (there’s an S3 chip with dual-core processor powering the whole affair). It has health and fitness features, too, like the ability to track your heartbeat and follow your workout so that you stay on target. One huge advantage of this watch over previous versions is that it’s swim-proof, and can follow your exercise patterns and calories burned under water, not just your steps, which it can do, too.

There is, of course, the standard Apple Watch features that made so many of us fall for this gizmo as an alternative to our phones and tablets in the first place. It’s great for making calls and checking your messages, texts and emails. And of course, you can tap it to use Apple Pay, too. Naturally, Apple has provided access to a large number of compatible apps — everything from fitness to mindfulness to news — to keep you both informed and most importantly, healthy and stress-free. There’s a good deal of room to store any music, audiobooks, podcasts and games you’d like to take with you on the go. Finally, if you ever get into trouble, like real trouble, there are emergency SOS features. What else do you need?

As we near October 13, we’re seeing some amazing discounts, including Prime Day Apple Watch deals. The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a total winner, both on paper and on your wrist. Right now, you can get $30 off, making an Apple Watch Series 3 only $169, down from its original price of $199. Get one before time runs out.

