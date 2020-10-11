As Prime Day approaches on October 13, you’re probably anticipating all the amazing Prime Day deals right around the corner. Once Prime Day arrives, we’ll be sharing some of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals and you can also expect some great fitness deals to help you get motivated. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, there are already some fantastic deals on Garmin smartwatches available right now. These deals are your opportunity to pick up a bargain on some of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches.

— $89, was $130

If chunky smartwatches aren’t your thing, the slim, lightweight style of the Vivosmart 4 can be yours for $41 off right now. Available in Midnight with a black band, this sleek fitness tracker boasts a battery life of up to seven days, and you can wear it in the shower or while swimming. What it lacks in size it more than makes up for in features, with smart notifications, a wrist-based heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter sensor, and the ability to connect to your phone’s GPS for tracking your morning run or walk. You’ll also find a bunch of dedicated activity timers for specific activities like strength training or yoga.

— $89, was $130

Heavy on features, light on form, the slim, lightweight Garmin Forerunner 35 is ideal for runners. With $57 off the black version right now, it’s the perfect time to invest in a smartwatch that will up your running game this fall. There’s built-in GPS to track your runs, and you don’t need to pair this watch with your smartphone as it automatically uploads data to Garmin Connect, Garmin’s free online fitness community, where you can set goals and track your progress. It’s water-resistant and offers all-day activity tracking, counting steps and calories and monitoring your heart rate — as well as providing music controls so you’ll always have the perfect soundtrack to your run. The Forerunner is great for cyclists, too, as it can connect to ANT+ cadence sensors and heart rate monitoring chest straps.

— $229, was $300

For outdoors enthusiasts we’ve got a great deal on the already affordable Garmin Instinct, with $71 off the Graphite version right now. This rugged watch is aimed at hikers, walkers, and runners, with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo to keep you on the right track, as well as a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. The 45mm watch casing and soft silicone band are comfortable to wear, and the watch is water-resistant to 100 meters. We love the Trackback feature, that makes it easy to navigate the same route back to where you started, along with the fact it offers superior battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, and up to 40 hours in UltraTrack battery saver mode. This is one of the best deals you’re going to find on an outdoor watch before Prime Day, so don’t miss out.

— $296, was $350

The 45mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 has always been one of our favorite fitness smartwatches, and with $54 off right now, there’s no better time to buy one. It comes with 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, and it tracks your energy levels, menstrual cycle, stress, respiration, hydration, sleep, heart rate, and Pulse Ox. You can enjoy your own workout soundtrack by downloading playlists from Deezer, Amazon Music, or Spotify, so you’ll always be motivated for your morning run or yoga session, and there are handy safety and tracking features, including incident detection and assistance which, when paired with a compatible device, sends your location to friends or family, keeping you safe while you get fit. We love the animated workouts that help you ensure your technique is right, from yoga and Pilates to cardio. You won’t find yourself constantly charging this watch either, as it offers up to eight days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS and music mode.

More Early Prime Day Deals

The Garmin Venu boasts a 43cm watch case and vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED display, great for watching one of the 40 different animated workouts, ensuring you get your technique right without craning your neck to check your smartphone. If you’re in need of workout motivation as the nights draw in, there are over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, with more available to download on the Garmin Connect app — plus a free personal running coach who will get you up off the couch and ready for your next 5K or 10K. The Venu has excellent battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS and music mode, and features in-built incident detection to keep you safe on your run or outdoor workouts. With $50 off the black version right now, you can pick up a bargain before Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations