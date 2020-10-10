Kasa Smart Plug bundle for $27 ahead of Prime Day — Save $23

Prime Day is right around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped early Prime Day deals from starting ahead of time. If you’re looking for a way to control your whole home without breaking the bank, the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link is a great option. This four-pack normally costs $50, but is discounted right now to just $27.

Each one of these smart plugs can be controlled through Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or IFTTT. All you have to do is ask your assistant to turn the plug on or off and it will respond. If you want remote control of a light or appliance in your home but you don’t want to invest in a smart bulb, this is a great alternative.

Smart plugs are also perfect for plugging more dangerous appliances into, like a curling iron or a personal space heater. You never have to worry about leaving one of these appliances turned on when you can simply turn off the power through the plug.

Smart plugs can be controlled through an app, but you can also set up schedules to streamline the operation of your home. For example, you might plug a coffee maker into one of these plugs and set it to turn on at a specific time each morning. As long as you remember to prep the coffee pot the day before, you can wake up to the smell of your favorite joe all throughout the home.

You can also link the Kasa smart plug to other devices in your home. For example, if a motion sensor detects motion, you can set your plug to turn on the power to a lamp.

The Kasa smart plug is easy to install and set up through the Kasa app. It takes less than five minutes and requires only an open outlet and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. Unlike other brands of smart plugs, Kasa smart plugs are narrow enough that you do not lose an entire outlet when you plug one of these into it.

This four-pack is a fantastic Prime Day smart home deal. As more deals like this show up, products are likely to sell out quickly. If you see something you’re interested in, don’t hesitate to jump on it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations