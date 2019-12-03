Deals

The best Peloton bike alternative is still $600 off for Cyber Week

By

Echelon Fitness has earned accolades for its connected bikes that let you live stream workouts in the comfort of your home. The company’s Smart Connect Bikes are considered to be one of the best all-around alternatives to Peloton, which kicked off this live streaming craze a few years back. If you’ve been itching to try out this immersive home gym experience rather than one of the best treadmills, now is the time as Echelon just slashed 25% off its entire Smart Connect Bike lineup. This is one of many fitness deals we’ve found for Cyber Week.

If you’re looking for a less expensive way to become more active, we’ve also found Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy activity trackers. These devices are also able to pair with some of these smart bikes to give you more accurate calorie and heart-rate tracking.

Echelon Connect EX-1 Bike ($600 off)

echelon connect reflect fitness bike mirror news pre black friday deals 71r696ssbql resized
The Echelon Connect EX-1 is the entry-level smart cycle with ergonomic handlebars and a 180-degree adjustable console that holds your tablet. Similar to the higher-end Echelon bikes, the EX-1 includes Bluetooth connectivity, 32 levels of resistance, support for SPD shoes, and integration with Echelon’s FitPass pre- and post-workout routines.

Buy Now

Echelon Connect EX-3 Bike ($750 off)

echelon connect reflect fitness bike mirror news pre black friday deals 81umegkyjgl resized
The Echelon Connect EX-3 is more comfortable than the EX-1 thanks to a competition-style seat that adjusts for comfort. It also has an improved adjust knob with notches that let you easily dial in one of the 32 levels of magnetic resistance.

Buy Now

Echelon Connect EX-5 and Connect EX-5s Bike

echelon connect reflect fitness bike mirror news pre black friday deals 81n7whiclml resized
At the top of the Echelon’s product lineup are the EX-5 and the Ex-5s. These two models are for the serious cyclist who wants competition-level hardware so they can continue to train at an elite level. Both bikes feature an adjustable competition-style seat and an Aero handlebar that moves fore and aft so you can switch from an all-out performance session to a comfortable ride on the cycle. Other perks include an integrate weight rack that can hold two-pound dumbbells and a built-in 21.5-inch HD display on the EX-5s model.

Buy Now EX-5

Buy Now EX-5s

If you don’t like cycling, Echelon also reduced the prices on its Echelon Reflect 40-inch and Echelon Reflect 50-inch Touchscreen mirrors. These fitness-focused smart mirrors let you see yourself and the trainer at the same time in the mirror. This allows you to perfect on your form as you work on strength training, yoga, pilates, and more.

All Echelon’s bikes and mirrors require a companion training plan. You can purchase a monthly plan for $40 per month or save by choosing a yearly or two-year plan.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

best peloton alternatives echelon ex3

REI’s Cyber Monday sale still includes massive price cuts on Electric Bikes

Garmin Cycling Computers

REI Cyber Monday deals 2019: Save up to 50% all week long on outdoor gear

rei cyber week deals on osprey columbia and marmot

REI drops prices on camping gear by up to 50% off for Cyber Monday only

rei cyber monday deals 2019 storefront

Baby Yoda merchandise is finally here and at a discounted price for Cyber Week

how the mandalorian might set up rise of skywalker baby yoda watches fight jawas

The Fitbit Charge 3 and Versa Lite get big discounts for Cyber Week

fitbit charge3 and versa lite amazon cyber week deals

Here are the best extended Apple Black Friday deals that are still available

The Apple TV 4K is still on sale for Cyber Week today if you hurry