Echelon Fitness has earned accolades for its connected bikes that let you live stream workouts in the comfort of your home. The company’s Smart Connect Bikes are considered to be one of the best all-around alternatives to Peloton, which kicked off this live streaming craze a few years back. If you’ve been itching to try out this immersive home gym experience rather than one of the best treadmills, now is the time as Echelon just slashed 25% off its entire Smart Connect Bike lineup. This is one of many fitness deals we’ve found for Cyber Week.

If you’re looking for a less expensive way to become more active, we’ve also found Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy activity trackers. These devices are also able to pair with some of these smart bikes to give you more accurate calorie and heart-rate tracking.



The Echelon Connect EX-1 is the entry-level smart cycle with ergonomic handlebars and a 180-degree adjustable console that holds your tablet. Similar to the higher-end Echelon bikes, the EX-1 includes Bluetooth connectivity, 32 levels of resistance, support for SPD shoes, and integration with Echelon’s FitPass pre- and post-workout routines.

The Echelon Connect EX-3 is more comfortable than the EX-1 thanks to a competition-style seat that adjusts for comfort. It also has an improved adjust knob with notches that let you easily dial in one of the 32 levels of magnetic resistance.

At the top of the Echelon’s product lineup are the EX-5 and the Ex-5s. These two models are for the serious cyclist who wants competition-level hardware so they can continue to train at an elite level. Both bikes feature an adjustable competition-style seat and an Aero handlebar that moves fore and aft so you can switch from an all-out performance session to a comfortable ride on the cycle. Other perks include an integrate weight rack that can hold two-pound dumbbells and a built-in 21.5-inch HD display on the EX-5s model.

If you don’t like cycling, Echelon also reduced the prices on its Echelon Reflect 40-inch and Echelon Reflect 50-inch Touchscreen mirrors. These fitness-focused smart mirrors let you see yourself and the trainer at the same time in the mirror. This allows you to perfect on your form as you work on strength training, yoga, pilates, and more.

All Echelon’s bikes and mirrors require a companion training plan. You can purchase a monthly plan for $40 per month or save by choosing a yearly or two-year plan.

