Today's Best Echelon Treadmill Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, which means that Prime Day deals are popping up left, right, and center. However, Amazon is not the only place where you’ll spot deals right now. Amazon’s competitors are keeping up with some pretty impressive deals of their own, not the least of which are all of the Walmart Prime Day deals that are currently taking place. If you’ve been looking to save big on your home gym setup, then look no further than Walmart, which has quite an enticing Echelon Treadmill Prime Day deal going on, in addition to many of the best fitness deals on the internet.

The Echelon Stride Treadmill is currently 15% off, marked down to $590 from it’s original price of $699, on this awesome piece of home gym gear. Prime Day only happens once per year, so you can be sure that this Echelon Treadmill Prime Day deal won’t pop up again for quite some time. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your at-home workout situation, now is definitely the time to take advantage of Prime Day treadmill deals. Walmart has some of the best smart home gym equipment on sale now, so don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Echelon Stride Treadmill

Whether you live in a small apartment or you own your own home, the Echelon Stride Sport is an all-around treadmill that is perfect for your home gym. It features patented auto-folding technology, which means that you can store it under your bed, in a closet, or just about anywhere else you can put it out of the way. Then, you can conveniently put it back together again whenever you’re ready for your next workout with zero fuss.

The Echelon Stride Sport was made to deliver you the best in performance and features an impact-absorbing running deck that provides both optimum comfort and maximum durability. You can be sure that this treadmill will hold up during even your most intense long-distance runs, protecting your joints the entire time. It also comes with several adjustable features, so you can increase your speed up to 10 mph and adjust the incline with 12 different settings, which were created to help you get the very most out of every run.

This awesome treadmill also comes with a built-in console that has a device holder and also gives you access to eight programmed workouts that you can use with or without the Echelon Fit app. It has a built-in smartphone or tablet holder, so you can follow along with Echelon classes through the Echelon app. Because it has such a portable design and comes with horizontal and vertical transport wheels, you’ll be able to take your Echelon Stride Sport with you when you move or just about anywhere else it might need to accompany you.

This Echelon Treadmill Prime Day deal gives you the opportunity to get in better shape for a great price. When you bring the Echelon Stride Sport into your home, you are getting so much more than just a treadmill; you’re bringing home a complete fitness experience. Best of all, the Echelon Stride Sport is on the more affordable side of the treadmill spectrum, and if you can purchase one during a Walmart’s Echelon Treadmill Prime Day deal and cash in on one of the best home gym deals, it just makes your runs that much sweeter.

