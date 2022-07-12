 Skip to main content
If you buy just one thing in the Prime Day deals, make it this

Erika Rawes
Prime Day deals allow people to buy items they’ve wanted throughout the year without overspending. If you haven’t yet made your house into a smart home, there’s one item that costs only $20 this Prime Day that can completely change your day-to-day life. The 4th-Generation Echo Dot Speaker typically costs $50, but its $20 Prime Day price is 60% off of its original cost, making this Echo Dot Prime Day deal one of the best we’ve seen. Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals allow you to buy smart speakers and displays at deep discounts. This deal is only available to Prime members during the Prime Day event while supplies last, so act fast if you want an Echo Dot at this price.

By purchasing this inexpensive device, anyone with an internet connection and a mobile device with the Alexa app can use the speaker to get the news, set reminders, get their daily schedule, ask for the weather or directions, play games, and take advantage of numerous other Alexa skills and features. You can drop-in on your Echo speaker, and if you add on a second Echo speaker, you can use them as intercoms to talk to others. There’s a multilingual mode and live translations for those with multilingual households, as well as the ability to listen to recipes, podcasts, and audiobooks. There’s even a skill called Alexa Guard, which helps promote home security by listening for sounds like breaking glass when you’re not home.

If you want to voice-control your lights or other devices in your home, a smart plug typically costs around $20. During the holidays, you can connect your holiday tree to a smart plug and ask Alexa to turn your holiday lights on and off with your voice instead of climbing behind the tree. Prime Day smart home deals on smart light bulbs and smart light switches make it possible for you to add smart lights to your home for as little as $13. But it all starts with the Echo Dot speaker. This affordable little device serves as the center of your modern smart home.

For $20, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Gen is an absolute steal. This deal allows you to purchase two Dot speakers, plus an additional device like a smart plug or smart bulb, for around the same price you’d pay for an Echo Dot 4th Gen at retail price.

