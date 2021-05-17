  1. Deals
Amazon is giving away the Echo Dot for $1, plus a free month of Amazon Music

If you’ve ever even remotely considered buying a smart home device, now is absolutely time to pull the trigger. Through this incredible Amazon deal you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for less than $1 — and a free month of Amazon Music tacked on for good measure. We don’t see Amazon Echo deals like this often, so grab one today. The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot is usually $40, so this is an insane discount. This deal is so good it’s immune to buyer’s remorse. Check it out at Amazon below.

This incredible deal is for the 3rd generation Echo Dot. The 4th gen Echo Dot was released in October 2020, right before Prime Day, so it’s safe to assume Amazon is trying to offload all their old stock — and maybe hook you on getting a full Alexa smart home setup. After all, this deal only works for first time Echo customers. As noted in our Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, this device is a great way to ease into the modern convenience of smart home tech. It offers all the features you’d expect from a smart home device, all powered by Alexa, Amazon’s friendly AI voice. Tell Alexa what you need and she’ll make it happen. On her own she can tell you the weather, answer trivia questions, and play music through her built in speakers. Connect her to your TV, stereo, lights, and anything else with smart tech in it and she can control that too. You can connect multiple Alexa devices to your WiFi and control everything from anywhere in your house.

While this offer is for the 3rd generation Echo Dot, it’s still worth picking up. Our Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen review found only one practical difference between the 3rd and 4th generations, and it’s pretty obvious: the design. Amazon turned the 4th gen Dot into a sphere, while the 3rd is more like a hockey puck. Depending on where you want to set it up, this more compact design might actually be beneficial. The sound quality is the same on paper for both generations, as they both use the same 1.6-inch speaker. Besides the shape, the biggest difference between generations is a more powerful processor, so the 4th gen will be a bit quicker to respond that this 3rd gen.

Grab one before this ridiculous deal dries up! For $1, what do you have to lose?

