Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod get generous discounts

Jacob Kienlen
By

Choosing what smart home products are right for you is really about choosing the right voice assistant. With Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod all using separate assistants, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. On the one hand, Amazon Alexa offers a huge range of integration. There are tons of smart plugs, smart bulbs, TVs, cars, and microwaves that work with Alexa — making it the most widely integrated of the three. On the other hand, though Google Assistant is still a bit behind, a lot of people prefer interactions with this A.I. over Alexa.

Whether you’re in the market for an Echo or a Google Home smart speaker, the price is likely going to end up playing a big role in your purchasing decision. Amazon and Walmart are both offering generous discounts on smart home bundles, speakers, and displays right now. With discounts up to $65, now is a great time to add a little extra smart to your home.

Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) — $30 off

echo google home and apple homepod deals s

Though the Amazon Echo Dot is still about $20 cheaper, this discounted second-generation Echo is a great option for anyone looking for a solid hub. It comes with Alexa built in, allowing you to connect to other smart devices, have the news read to you, play music, and get questions answered just by asking. Its powerful Dolby speakers play 360-degree audio with clear vocals and dynamic bass response. You can even call and message almost anyone, completely hands-free.

Normally priced at $100, a $30 discount drops the price to just $70 on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Plus with Phillips Hue Bulb — $45 off

echo google home and apple homepod deals ale

The Echo and Echo Dot are both great for smaller rooms, but if you want something with a little more power, the second-generation Echo Plus is an excellent option. Though the Echo and Echo Plus are fairly similar, key differences in audio and smart home connectivity make the Plus worth the extra $50. When it comes to audio, the Echo Plus does a significantly better job defining treble and bass — offering more well-rounded sound. It also comes equipped with a Zigbee smart home hub built in, which allows you to connect to smart home devices directly.

Normally priced at $150, the Echo Plus is down to just $120 on Amazon. You can also get a free Phillips Hue Bulb with your purchase, saving you a total of $45.

Amazon Echo Show with free Phillips Hue Bulb — $65 off

Echo Show
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The traditional Amazon smart speakers are great, but they are missing one key element: Video. With the second-generation Echo Show, you can ask Alexa to not only tell you things, but show you things as well. You can watch live TV and sports with Hulu, movies and shows from Prime Video, or music videos on Vevo directly from this device. Additionally, you can make video calls via Skype without having to lift a finger.

Normally priced at $230, the all-new Echo Show is on sale for just $180 on Amazon. It also comes with a free Phillips Hue Bulb, saving you a total of $65.

Google Home Deals

Google Home Mini (2-pack) — $20 off

walmart google home mini starter kits minis

The Google Home Mini is similar in a lot of ways to the Amazon Echo dot. With Google Assistant built in, you can set alarms, play music, ask questions, and control your smart home devices with these little hubs. With multiple speakers, you can play your music throughout your home without having to switch from speaker to speaker as you move from room to room.

Google Home Minis are normally priced at $49 per device, but with this bundle, you can get two for just $58 from Walmart.

Google Home Mini and a Chromecast — $10 off each

echo google home and apple homepod deals bundles
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you want to invest in Google Home devices with streaming in mind, this smart TV kit is a great way to go. Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t have a direct streaming service, however, they do have a great streaming device. With a Chromecast, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and a wide variety of other services directly to your television.

A Google Home Mini and a Chromecast would normally cost $84 when you buy them separately, but you can get both for just $64 with this Walmart bundle.

Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant — $54 off

Lenovo Smart Display
Lenovo Smart Display

Amazon has the Echo Show and Echo Spot if you want an Alexa-integrated smart display, but if you want something that fits in with other Google Home devices, the Lenovo Smart Display is a great option. Though Google also offers the Google Home Hub for $149, this Lenovo display is the only option that is deeply discounted right now. It also comes with access to YouTube, which you can’t get through the Echo Show without going through a third-party app.

Normally priced at $200, this Lenovo display is down to just $146 from Walmart right now.

Apple Smart Home Deal

Apple HomePod — $70 off

apple homepod grovemade stand walnut 720x446 dcb14ae2 8e70 4097 981c be1aeaa0ea1e
Grovemade

Though Amazon and Google offer some of the most popular smart home devices, there are still quite a few Apple lovers out there who thoroughly enjoy the HomePod. With a Siri-enabled smart assistant built in, the Apple HomePod is a great option for anyone who already has Apple devices throughout their home.

Normally priced at $349, a $70 discount from B&H drops the price down to $279.

Looking for more smart home deals? Find Roomba deals, vacuum deals, Apple Watch deals, and more from our curated deals page.

