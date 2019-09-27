Amazon knocks $30 off the new Echo Show 8 with Ring indoor camera

During its Amazon Device Event on September 25, Amazon unveiled a packed lineup of new smart products. These Alexa devices are now available for pre-order, just in time for early holiday gift shopping. Get the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. This smart home bundle is perfect for staying in touch with loved ones. Plus, you get to save $30 off the combined prices of these devices.

Bought separately, the Echo Show 8 and Ring indoor camera will cost you $190. Amazon lets you get these Alexa devices together for a discounted price of $160. Place your order today and give your loved ones an early holiday gift.

With the announcement of the Echo Show 8, there are now three Alexa-enabled smart displays available. This new Echo Show features an 8-inch HD screen in the same form factor as its 5-inch and 10-inch brothers. It is a middle option that offers features similar to the bigger Echo Show but at a price closer to the budget-friendly Echo Show 5.

Just like the other Amazon smart displays, the Echo Show 8 is a versatile device that lets you see and do more with Alexa. And one of the main benefits of having an Echo Show is being able to manage compatible smart home devices with your voice. With it, you can ask Alexa to show you your Ring indoor camera feed or turn the lights on or off, among other functions.

The growing list of tasks Alexa can do for you through the Echo Show 8 also includes setting alarms and timers, creating calendar events, and bringing up your favorite Food Network TV shows. Plus, you can use the smart display to connect with loved ones through video calls, voice messages, or with the Drop-In feature.

Setup is fairly simple for both the Echo Show 8 and Ring indoor camera, making this bundle a great gift for your parents or grandparents. If needed, you can guide them through the process over the phone. Use of these smart home devices is also straightforward and can be done by all members of the family.

This smart home deal on Amazon lets you get two quality Alexa-enabled devices for the discounted price of $160. Pre-order the latest Echo Show 8 with a Ring indoor camera today and save $30 on their combined $190 price tag.

