EcoFlow is having a massive sale event — don’t miss out on these deals

Right now, EcoFlow has a massive sale on many of its most popular products, including some of the best portable power stations currently out there as well as solar panels. If you’re looking to upgrade your power station at home or you’re investing in a portable power station for the very first time, this is the sale for you. You’ll need to be quick though with the sale only lasting through September 30 and stock likely to be limited. If you want your power station sooner rather than later, you’ll need to be quick as delivery times are running longer thanks to the great offers going on right now. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station — $549, was $649

If you need a more powerful portable power station, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro portable station is down to just $549. Coming with a base power of 720Wh, you can double that up to 1,440Wh with the addition of an extra battery if you so wish. With 720Wh, you can easily enjoy the ability to power up to 10 devices simultaneously with multiple outlet options including three pure sine wave AC outlets. It only takes an hour to recharge from 0% to 80%, too, and it weighs just 16.8 pounds, so it’s easy to take with you whether you’re going on a short camping trip or a longer adventure.

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station — $499, was $599

Reduced by $100, the EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station is even better value than usual. The portable power station is able to power up to 10 devices simultaneously with the capability to power some devices up to 1,800W with the X-Boost mode switched on. That means it can power about 80% of your essential devices including kitchen appliances and DIY tools. A modular design means you can adjust its portability and power within seconds with the option of adding an extra battery to double capacity from 288Wh to 576Wh as and when needed. With three 600W AC outlets, and the ability to recharge from 0 to 80% in just an hour, the EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station is a great addition to your home or your camping setup.

EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel — $299, was $449

Normally priced at $449, this EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel is down to just $299. It’s a highly portable solar panel, weighing just under 15.4 pounds. It’s foldable, too, so you can easily pack it away for safe transport. With a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%, it’s able to produce maximum power at any time of the day, especially when you combine it with an EcoFlow power station with improved performance in both cold and cloudy environments. IP67 rated dust and water-resistant, its one-piece design makes it perfect for any outdoor activities such as when you’re camping and you need some extra juice. A kickstand case means you can easily set it up in any direction or orientation, enabling you to arrange multiple solar panels if you need to.

EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel — $1,599, was $1,849

If you want the ultimate in EcoFlow technology for your home or camping trip, you need the EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel. With over $500 off the usual price, you get the ability to power up to 13 devices simultaneously for less than before. There are multiple outlet options including six pure sine wave AC outlets, plus it can offer up to 1,260Wh of power which makes it ideal for powering everything from your refrigerator right down to your smartphone. Combined with the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel, you’ll always have juice with the panel providing a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. It’s IP67 rated for dust and water resistance as well, so it’s perfect for outdoor activities depending on your needs and plans.

