This popular robot vacuum is only $120 in the Way Day sale

Thanks to Wayfair’s Way Day sale, there are some amazing robot vacuum deals going on right now. That includes a hugely practical EcoVacs 710 Robotic Vacuum for just $123. Ordinarily priced at $400, you save a huge $277 off the usual price. It’s the perfect time to embrace the robot vacuum world and discover just how much time you can save automating tedious tasks around the home. Snap it up now while stocks last. The Way Day sale ends very soon and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Including much of what you would expect from the best robot vacuums, the EcoVacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is a dream to use. Primarily designed for hard floors, it can also handle carpets and other surfaces around the home. It has two side brushes, a main roller brush, along with powerful suction sweeps. Via its three-stage cleaning cycle, it removes dirt and debris from the floor with no effort at all. Any time it comes across anything particularly problematic, it’s able to activate its Max Mode cleaning function which increases suction power up to two times to dismiss stubborn dirt patches. It’s sure to find areas you hadn’t cleaned as sufficiently as you thought, while doing so super efficiently.

That’s thanks to its Smart Navi 2.0 technology that maps out your home and sets up an efficient cleaning pattern. You can schedule cleaning times from anywhere thanks o its included remote control, saving you the need to move an inch. You can even integrate it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so your voice does all the hard work for you. Once the EcoVacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is done with its hard work, it happily heads back to its charging dock ready to return to cleaning when needed.

Smart enough to avoid collisions or obstacles, the EcoVacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is sure to revolutionize how clean your home is. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to just $123 right now as part of Wayfair’s Way Day sale. With the sale ending very soon, you’ll need to snap it up fast to avoid missing out. You won’t regret it as it’s sure to be a great timesaver at home.

