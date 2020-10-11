  1. Deals
Amazon knocks $114 off fan-favorite Ecovacs robot vacuum before Prime Day

This cheap robot vacuum deal won't be around for long

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Early shoppers sometimes find the best Prime Day Deals, and that’s the case with this Amazon Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum cleaner deal. For sure, there will be loads of Prime Day robot vacuum deals during Prime Day 2020, but you aren’t likely to find a better deal than this one for a fan-favorite machine. The Ecovacs Deebot 500 lists for $280, but you can nab this early Prime Day deal today for only $166, a $114 savings.

The Ecovacs Deebot 500 has all the power and cleaning features you need to clean your home floors. Three brushes, including the main brush and two side-sweeping brushes, sweep and lift dust, dirt, and debris so the vacuum suction can pull it all into the generously sized 520ml dust bin. The Deebot 500 has three cleaning modes: Auto mode to clean the whole floor in the house, Spot mode to focus on one specific area, and Edge mode, which focuses on troublesome room edges. While cleaning your floors, the Deebot 500 automatically boosts the power up to 200% when it detects hard to clean areas.

You have several choices for controlling the Deebot 500. The vacuum comes with a remote control with stop, start, home, and mode buttons. The Ecovacs mobile app performs the same functions and can also schedule cleaning sessions and access status updates for the vacuum and accessories. Finally, you can pair the Ecovacs Deebot 500 with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for basic controls via voice commands.

More Early Prime Day Deals

The Deebot 500 has protective bumpers as well as anti-collision and anti-drop sensing. When it senses the battery is getting low, the robotic vacuum returns to its charging base automatically to recharge. Starting with a full battery charge, the Deebot 500 runs for up to 110 minutes continuously. The dustbin design includes two filters to trap airborne dust and debris. Emptying the bin and cleaning the filters is fast and easy.

You can easily spend more than $1,000 for a robotic vacuum cleaner, but if you just want clean floors, there’s no better choice than Ecovacs Deebot 500. Fast action will help you save $114 during this early Prime Day deal when you buy the Deebot 500 for $166 instead of the normal $280 list price.

