Amazon sweeps in with a $155 discount on the Ecovacs Deebot 900 robot vacuum

While you can’t simply give up vacuuming, living in this tech-loving culture has made it easy for us to achieve an automated clean with robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba rings a bell but often comes with a hefty price. Luckily, Ecovacs is a brand that is just as reliable with various models available at more palpable prices and even more so with the Deebot 900 currently selling for $155 less on Amazon. Usually listing for $400, you can come home to spotless floors for just $245. You even stand to get $50 more in savings with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

In terms of design, the Deebot 900 barely stands out among other vacuums in its class or by Ecovac. And if you’re wondering why there is a circular disk protruding atop the droid, that is actually what houses its laser mapping sensors that enable it to steer clear of obstacles. Though it is smart enough to slow down when it detects something in its way, a front bumper provides ample shock absorption on the off chance it does bump into walls or furniture. It would be best to keep cables and socks off the floor as it may get stuck on them, and if it does you’ll soon hear it cry for help or inform you of its progress with Voice Reporting. It also has an Over The Air (OTA) feature that enables it to update and map new spaces via Wi-Fi and a drop detector in place which prevents it from falling off the edge.

Floorcare can easily be left to the Deebot 900 no matter what kind of floors you have. It has interchangeable suction plates that enable it to go through either carpet or hard bare floors for a good 9o minutes before it needs a recharge. And when the max setting is employed, this Ecovac is all the more equipped for a deep clean as it is able to pick up ground-in dirt or pet hair, it would, however, cut its runtime to 45 minutes. Its height of 9.5 cm allows it to easily glide under most tables or cabinets but given its typical round shape, it may not be able to access some corners. Nonetheless, it is a capable vacuum with edge and spot modes for a concentrated clean with side brushes to boot.

The Ecovacs Deebot 900 is programmable through the app or voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant so you can start/stop, charge, and schedule a clean from anywhere. While it makes for a fairly quiet operation at 67 decibels, enabling Do Not Disturb ensures no cleans take place until further notice, and switches off its lights and voice notifications. The best part is that there isn’t much to fuss about once it’s set up, apart from emptying its dirt bin every now and then. Have more time in your hands and get this slick robot vac at a $155 discount from Amazon.

