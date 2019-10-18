Best Buy slashes the price of Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 by $200

Robot vacuums have grown in popularity through the years as they enable us to enjoy an automated clean. While there are many models available, Ecovacs is a reliable brand that brought us the Deebot Ozmo 93o which does more than vacuum as it is also well equipped to mop. Best Buy simply puts the cherry on top with a $200 discount that plummets its price of $700 to a more feasible $500.

The Deebot Ozmo 930 may just look like an oversized hockey puck but it sure packs a lot of tricks under the hood. Apart from the power and reset buttons, the circular disk protruding at the top the droid houses its laser mapping and anti-drop sensors, which allow it to navigate the floor area without falling off the edge. When it does bump into something, its bumpers provide ample shock absorption and it’s smart enough to avoid the obstacle next time. Its height of 4 inches lets it easily glide under furniture, though its 14-inch diameter makes for a wider cleaning path, it may struggle to get in between small gaps.

The device’s versatility can be seen not only in its ability to mop and vacuum, but also in its applicability across floor types. It features a 3-stage cleaning system, with two rotating side brushes to clean edges or corners, a main roller brush that loosens ground-in dirt, and a powerful motor to suck in all that nasty debris. It even has carpet detection that boosts its suction power and stops it from mopping when it senses it is leaving hard flooring. And if you’re a pet parent, you can count on this droid to manage all that shedding, and you just might want to swap its brush for a direct suction attachment and avoid having to disentangle all that hair. Ecovacs was also thoughtful enough to provide a razor tool to cut through it just in case.

Ozmo models stand out because of their ability to mop; simply attaching the cloth in place of the brush sets the Deebot 930 into mop mode. Water is automatically dispensed from its built-in reservoir which is also removable to make refilling just as simple. Its 0.47-liter dirt bin is sufficient, though you will likely need to empty it every one or two cleans, and you can trust this machine to keep on cleaning for a span of 110 minutes before it returns to its charging dock. And if it’s unable to get through everything at once, it is programmed to pick up from where it left off.

Ecovacs’ Deebot Ozmo 930 can be controlled through the app, or via remote or smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant to set no-go zones, as well as to schedule a clean from anywhere. Those suffering from allergies will be thankful that it has HEPA filters to boot and assure pesky allergens stay trapped. Corded vacuums have great suction power while steam cleaners are exceptionally great for deep-seated stains, but the convenience of these models ensures floors will be cleaned more often than most people are willing to do when they have to do it themselves.

