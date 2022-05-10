 Skip to main content
This self-emptying robot vacuum and mop is $250 off today

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best robot vacuum deals comes courtesy of Best Buy with the remarkable Ecovacs Robotic Deebot T8+ Vacuum & Mop down to just $500 for today only. Ordinarily priced at $750, a huge saving of $250 makes this the ideal time to buy a more high-end robot vacuum than you were possibly considering before. Sure to keep both your carpets and hard floors clean, it’s an essential addition for anyone looking to keep their home cleaner than before. Buy it now before the deal ends. It’s only running for today.

An all-in-one vacuuming and mopping robot, the Ecovacs Deebot T8+ offers a bunch of features you would expect to see among the very best robot vacuums. It’s able to vacuum and mop at the same time while being smart enough to automatically avoid carpet whenever it’s mopping. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance so it can spot when it needs to avoid objects like cables, slippers, and furniture so nothing goes wrong. Able to map your home using advanced laser technology, the Ecovacs Deebot T8+ always knows where it is and what it plans to do next.

At all times, you also have full app control. You can schedule it to run at a time that is convenient for you. You can set unlimited virtual boundaries, as well as pick out certain areas or rooms that need attention. The Ecovacs Deebot T8+ is capable of running for up to three hours before needing to head back to its dock, so it can handle up to 3,200 square feet on just one charge. Once it heads home to its dock, the Ecovacs Deebot T8+ is also able to automatically empty its contents into a convenient disposable dust bag that you can retrieve when needed. When it comes to mopping, it also offers precise water flow control so you get the best experience possible.

Normally priced at $750, you save big when you snap up the Ecovacs Deebot T8+ today at Best Buy. It’s down to just $500 for today only, which comes to 33% off the usual price. Don’t delay and buy today. It’s a truly life-changing device when it comes to saving you plenty of time.

