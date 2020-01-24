Amazon discounts Ecovacs and Neato robot vacuums by up to $207 off

Just the thought of doing house chores can be overwhelming when you already have enough on your plate from work. With a robot vacuum, floor care is one less thing to worry about and vacuuming would no longer be such a drag or a pain in your back. Everyone could use a break as much as your savings account does so Amazon gives you the chance to score either the Ecovacs Deebot 500 or Neato Botvac D4 along with discounts up to $207. An additional $50 can be slashed on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 — $200 ($80 off)

Vacuuming may not make anyone’s list of favorite things to do but it is everything perpetual little helpers like Ecovacs’ Deebot 500 lives for. Well, at least for 110 minutes nonstop before it goes back to its dock to recharge. Rest assured, it picks up where it left off and leaves no dust behind with three cleaning modes (for auto, spot, and edge). It also utilizes two side brushes along with its main brush to effectively sweep and lift all kinds of messes to thoroughly clean an entire floor of your home.

The Deebot 500 makes for quiet operation and sports a low profile with a height of only 3.1 inches. It can glide under furniture and with anti-collision as well as anti-drop sensors, it is intuitive enough to go around them and prevent itself from falling off the edge. Bumpers are also in place to protect your investment from a few hits here and there. This versatile cleaner is equipped to take care of all floor types, you can just employ max mode to increase its suction and rid your carpets of ground-in dirt. It even rolls with large wheels to climb over them and doorsills.

Any homeowner especially those suffering from allergies or asthma would be thankful that it packs high-efficiency filters to trap fine dust. With an anti-scratch finish, pet owners would be just as thrilled that it won’t be completely at the mercy of their furry friend’s claws. Being a smart device, Ecovacs’ Deebot 500 is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands, as much as it is programmable through the control button up top, full-function remote, or through the Ecovacs Home app.

Hook yourself up with a hands-free clean for just $200 instead of $280 on Amazon.

Neato Botvac D4 — $323 ($207 off)

While most robot vacuums are round, Neato strays from the typical look with a unique D-shaped design that makes it more efficient at dusting off edges and corners. The Botvac D4 may not have side-sweeping brushes but it does have a lengthy 11-inch combo brush to boot. It is one capable droid that doesn’t pick between carpet or hard floors while its LaserSmart mapping enables it to navigate around your home — steering away from obstacles or stairs. What’s more, its lasers also enable it to see in the dark and clean in strategic straight lines instead of a random pattern. You can also set virtual barriers for places you don’t want this Botvac to travel to via no-go lines.

Consistent with all Neato robot vacuums, the D4 can be controlled with your smartphone, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, or Google Home. The Neato app makes it easy to schedule a clean from anywhere as much as you can switch its settings from eco to turbo mode. However, in exchange for higher power, its battery life of 75 minutes gets cut down to 55 minutes which could be deemed ideal for a 500-square foot home according to our review. Nonetheless, the job gets ticked off the to-do list as it only pauses cleaning and resumes immediately when it has gotten enough juice. Moreover, it is built to auto-recharge twice during a cleaning cycle.

Normally priced at $530, you can come home to spotless floors for $207 less on Amazon

