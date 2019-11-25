Amazon discounts Elby electric bicycle by $1,000 ahead of Black Friday

Electric bicycles are a great way to exercise. They’re great for urban commutes, or if you want one to effortlessly take on hills and mountains, there are electric mountain bicycles available, too. As Black Friday nears, we’ve found countless of irresistible deals on e-bikes, including this one on the Elby Bike 9-Speed electric bike. It’s discounted on Amazon for an incredible $1,000 off its original price of $3,000.

The Elby Bike 9-Speed electric bike features an oversized aluminum frame with a step-through design that’s low enough for shorter people to easily get onto. It is really heavy though at around 57 pounds, so don’t expect to carry this bike without struggling. It has a black saddle that’s thickly padded, and ergonomic handlebar grips with a nonslip rubber surface. Behind it is a heavy-duty rear fender for carrying all sorts of luggage. This bike can support a maximum weight of 330 pounds.

Elby claims that safety is its top priority, and it is evident with this bike. It is equipped with extremely bright Supernova front and rear LED lights that provide extra visibility during nighttime commutes. Its tires are lightweight and puncture-resistant, thanks to high-strength nylon fabric insert. Furthermore, this bike is outfitted with high-quality Tektro hydraulic disc brakes for fast and easy stopping.

Its 500-watt Bionx rear hub motor is powered by a 52-cell, lithium-ion battery that’s integrated into the middle of the bike frame. The motor features true regenerative braking, a mechanism that allows the bike to recharge a little by converting kinetic energy (whenever you pedal) into electric, effectively lengthening its battery life. For each full charge, this bike can provide a range of 80 miles, with a top speed of 20 mph. To recharge, you can simply detach the battery pack from the frame and plug it to an outlet. Charging time is typically five hours.

The Elby is incredibly quiet, smooth, and fun to ride. It comes with four levels of pedal-assist which you can choose on the bike’s onboard console, which pairs with a smartphone app via Bluetooth. The level would automatically increase if the bike senses that you’re working extra hard on pedaling. This bike also comes with a throttle so you can go riding without having to pedal at all, like a scooter. It’s very smooth to operate and has a safety so it only turns on once the wheels are turning and provide the extra bit of kick on busier streets.

The Elby app provides you with useful information like speed, battery status, total travel distance, weather, torque levels, and so on. You can also choose your destination on the map and it will tell you if the bike has enough juice left to reach it.

