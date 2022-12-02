What’s that, you still haven’t played Elden Ring? Now’s your chance to play one of the best RPGs for PS5 for less with this fantastic deal. You can grab Elden Ring on PS5 for just $35, saving $15 off the usual price of $50 — and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays, so that’s your festive season sorted!

Why you should buy Elden Ring

We’re sure you don’t need us to tell you why you should buy one of the best PS5 games, but here goes. Elden Ring is an epic fantasy action role-playing game that’s already bagged several awards and has sold over 17.5 million copies. It’s the best open-world experience since Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and that’s saying something.

Whether you’re a die-hard Dark Souls fan or not a fan of FromSoftware’s games to this point, you can’t deny that Elden Ring is an astonishing achievement. This dark, high-fantasy action RPG is packed with challenging combat and boss battles that will leave you howling in frustration at times. Magic plays a bigger role here than in previous Souls games, giving you more flexibility for tough fights, and each boss you encounter requires a different approach, so you’ll need to experiment with new strategies each time, whether taking on fire-spouting dog statues or terrifying flesh gods.

You’re free to roam around every corner of the massive continent of The Land Between, with nary a restriction in sight, and some of the game’s best moments come from discovering new locations, mining caves for valuable resources, or landing upon mysterious shrines providing access to powerful spells in exchange for dragon hearts. Don’t underestimate the hours you’ll spend exploring with no goal in mind, and enjoying every second.

Elden Ring is a tough game, no doubt about it, but Dark Souls fans will find much to love here — and even those who aren’t fans of the Souls games could find themselves charmed by the game’s immersive world and thrilling combat. It takes skill, effort, and time to dive into Elden Ring, but the rewards are well worth the challenge.

This deal isn’t going to stick around for long, but if you grab it now, you’ll get Elden Ring for just $35, with a $15 saving off the usual price of $50. What you spend that $15 on is up to you, but might we suggest a selection of snacks for the epic sessions you’re going to be putting into battling the game’s bosses? Hurry, as this deal will sell out fast, and if you order today, you’ll get your new game in time for the holidays!

