Share

The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just around the corner. New deals on interesting, fun, and practical electronic gifts under $100 from major online retailers can convert last-minute shoppers to savvy bargain hunters.

We’ve found the best deals on electronics gifts priced or on sale for less than $100 on Amazon. We located gifts for the kitchen, for the home office, for personal care, and even a few that are just for fun. Time’s passing quickly and some of these deals may not be available for long, but there’s still time to order with free two- or three-day shipping for delivery before Christmas.

Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo — $36 off



The Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo won’t do the work for you, but it can relieve some of the strain if you spend a lot of time pounding on the keys. The battery life is rated up to two years for the mouse and three years for the keyboard, which may sound crazy but ,I’ve been using the same model since early 2016 and have not needed to change the batteries on either.

Normally priced $80, the Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo costs just $44 for this deal. If you want to give your hands a break while keyboarding, take advantage of a low price.

Buy Now



Big Mouth Billy Bass is a classic joke gift updated for smart homes. Use Bluetooth to pair the mounted bass with an Alexa device and Billy will raise his head when you say Alexa and then move his mouth when Alexa responds. Play Amazon Music with your Alexa device and the fish dances (shakes his tail). Big Mouth Billy Bass sings and dances to “Fishin’ Time” if you push the red button on the combination wall plate and table stand, but the real fun is the interaction with your Echo device.

Available at its usual $40 price, Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass is a gift that will keep people laughing long past the holiday season.

Buy Now



This may be the best of all Instant Pot sales this season. Most Instant Pots are described by their number of functions, such 6-in-1, up to 10-in-1. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker has endless functions due to its third generation microprocessor. With near infinite control of pressure, temperature, and time, this model’s culinary applications are unlimited. The only other current Instant Pot model with unlimited settings is the $200 Max model.

Usually $150, Amazon’s price for the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker is just $90 while this sale lasts. If you’ve been thinking about buying an Instant Pot as a gift or for yourself, this is a great deal.

Buy Now



The Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun pulses and oscillates to break up plaque in a manner that is impossible with manual brushing. An integrated pressure sensor stops the pulsing if you press too hard and a built-in timer keeps the toothbrush running for the recommended two minutes and no longer. More than 3,300 Amazon reviewers rate this electric toothbrush 4.5 out of 5.

Regularly $70, the Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun deal price is $40. If your dentist has said your brushing needs help, this Oral-B is a bargain.

Buy Now

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Gemmy Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa are both compatible with Alexa. The two whimsical plush toys behave similarly to the Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass when paired with a compatible Echo device, with one notable exception. When Amazon Music streams via your Echo device, Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa get down to business and twerk away. When not twerking, the Bear and Santa lip-sync when Alexa speaks. They don’t lip-sync while twerking because it would break their concentration.

Just for fun, and for sale on Amazon at their regular $40 price, each, the Gemmy Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa bring their special type of joy.

Twerking Christmas Bear-Buy Now

Twerking Santa-Buy Now



If your Wi-Fi signal isn’t strong enough to reach part of your home, a range extender is a simple fix. The TP-Link N300 Wifi Extender is a bargain at its usual $30 price, but for this deal, the cost is knocked down to $18. Setup is simple when you pair it with a wireless router and then move it to a location in your home where the signal was too weak.

At just $18, the TP-Link is a useful piece of hardware to have on hand as a precaution for a time in the future when you want to hook up something new but discover the Wi-Fi signal doesn’t quite reach far enough.

Buy Now

The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand — $7 off



The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand does much more than most magic wands from the film franchise. You can program this wand to recognize nine gestures to control TVs and Blu-ray players that use infrared remotes.

Normally priced at $56, The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand costs just $49 during this deal. Muggles no more!

Buy Now



Blink, which is owned by Amazon, makes both indoor and indoor/outdoor home security cameras. In order to work, the cameras need a separate component called a Sync Module. The Blink Indoor 1 Camera Home Security System with Motion Detection includes a single battery-operated wireless camera plus a sync module that can support up to 10 Blink indoor or indoor/outdoor cameras. The camera sends an alert and records a 10-second video clip when it detects motion. The video clips are stored in the Cloud for free. Blink cameras are Alexa compatible to turn on to show video.

Normally priced at $100, Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection is just $67 during the sale, but there’s more. If you add a new Echo Dot to your cart at the same time you buy a Blink camera system, Amazon will discount the entire price of the Dot during checkout. In this case, with the Blink 1 Camera Indoor system that means that in addition to saving $33 on the system you also save the entire cost of a third generation Echo Dot, which lists for $50 and is currently discounted to $30 during the holidays. If you’ve been considering a security camera for your smart home system, this deal may help you make up your mind.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.