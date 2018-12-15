Digital Trends
Deals

Best deals on electronics gifts under $100 for high-tech homes

Bruce Brown
By

The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just around the corner. New deals on interesting, fun, and practical electronic gifts under $100 from major online retailers can convert last-minute shoppers to savvy bargain hunters.

We’ve found the best deals on electronics gifts priced or on sale for less than $100 on Amazon. We located gifts for the kitchen, for the home office, for personal care, and even a few that are just for fun. Time’s passing quickly and some of these deals may not be available for long, but there’s still time to order with free two- or three-day shipping for delivery before Christmas.

Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo — $36 off

electronic gift deals under 100 logitech mk550 wireless wave keyboard and mouse combo
The Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo won’t do the work for you, but it can relieve some of the strain if you spend a lot of time pounding on the keys. The battery life is rated up to two years for the mouse and three years for the keyboard, which may sound crazy but ,I’ve been using the same model since early 2016 and have not needed to change the batteries on either.

Normally priced $80, the Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo costs just $44 for this deal. If you want to give your hands a break while keyboarding, take advantage of a low price.

Buy Now

Big Mouth Billy Bass – Compatible with Alexa — $40

electronic gift deals under 100 big mouth billy bass alexa compatible
Big Mouth Billy Bass is a classic joke gift updated for smart homes. Use Bluetooth to pair the mounted bass with an Alexa device and Billy will raise his head when you say Alexa and then move his mouth when Alexa responds. Play Amazon Music with your Alexa device and the fish dances (shakes his tail). Big Mouth Billy Bass sings and dances to “Fishin’ Time” if you push the red button on the combination wall plate and table stand, but the real fun is the interaction with your Echo device.

Available at its usual $40 price, Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass is a gift that will keep people laughing long past the holiday season.

Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker — $60 off

electronic gift deals under 100 instant pot smart wifi 6 quart electric pressure cooker silver
This may be the best of all Instant Pot sales this season. Most Instant Pots are described by their number of functions, such 6-in-1, up to 10-in-1. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker has endless functions due to its third generation microprocessor. With near infinite control of pressure, temperature, and time, this model’s culinary applications are unlimited. The only other current Instant Pot model with unlimited settings is the $200 Max model.

Usually $150, Amazon’s price for the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker is just $90 while this sale lasts. If you’ve been thinking about buying an Instant Pot as a gift or for yourself, this is a great deal.

Buy Now

Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun — $30 off

electronic gift deals under 100 oral b by braun
The Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun pulses and oscillates to break up plaque in a manner that is impossible with manual brushing. An integrated pressure sensor stops the pulsing if you press too hard and a built-in timer keeps the toothbrush running for the recommended two minutes and no longer. More than 3,300 Amazon reviewers rate this electric toothbrush 4.5 out of 5.

Regularly $70, the Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun deal price is $40. If your dentist has said your brushing needs help, this Oral-B is a bargain.

Buy Now

Alexa-compatible Gemmy Twerking Christmas Bear or Twerking Santa — $40 each

1 of 2
electronic gift deals under 100 gemmy twerking christmas bear bluetooth plush compatible with alexa
electronic gift deals under 100 twerking santa

The Gemmy Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa are both compatible with Alexa. The two whimsical plush toys behave similarly to the Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass when paired with a compatible Echo device, with one notable exception. When Amazon Music streams via your Echo device, Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa get down to business and twerk away. When not twerking, the Bear and Santa lip-sync when Alexa speaks. They don’t lip-sync while twerking because it would break their concentration.

Just for fun, and for sale on Amazon at their regular $40 price, each, the Gemmy Twerking Christmas Bear and Twerking Santa bring their special type of joy.

Twerking Christmas Bear-Buy Now

Twerking Santa-Buy Now

TP-Link N300 Wifi Extender— $12 off

electronic gift deals under 100 tp link n300 wifi extender
If your Wi-Fi signal isn’t strong enough to reach part of your home, a range extender is a simple fix. The TP-Link N300 Wifi Extender is a bargain at its usual $30 price, but for this deal, the cost is knocked down to $18. Setup is simple when you pair it with a wireless router and then move it to a location in your home where the signal was too weak.

At just $18, the TP-Link is a useful piece of hardware to have on hand as a precaution for a time in the future when you want to hook up something new but discover the Wi-Fi signal doesn’t quite reach far enough.

Buy Now

The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand — $7 off

electronic gift deals under 100 harry potter remote control
The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand does much more than most magic wands from the film franchise. You can program this wand to recognize nine gestures to control TVs and Blu-ray players that use infrared remotes.

Normally priced at $56, The Harry Potter Remote Control Wand costs just $49 during this deal. Muggles no more!

Buy Now

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection and Free Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) — $33 off

electronic gift deals under 100 blink indoor 1 cam system
Blink, which is owned by Amazon, makes both indoor and indoor/outdoor home security cameras. In order to work, the cameras need a separate component called a Sync Module. The Blink Indoor 1 Camera Home Security System with Motion Detection includes a single battery-operated wireless camera plus a sync module that can support up to 10 Blink indoor or indoor/outdoor cameras. The camera sends an alert and records a 10-second video clip when it detects motion. The video clips are stored in the Cloud for free. Blink cameras are Alexa compatible to turn on to show video.

Normally priced at $100, Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection is just $67 during the sale, but there’s more. If you add a new Echo Dot to your cart at the same time you buy a Blink camera system, Amazon will discount the entire price of the Dot during checkout. In this case, with the Blink 1 Camera Indoor system that means that in addition to saving $33 on the system you also save the entire cost of a third generation Echo Dot, which lists for $50 and is currently discounted to $30 during the holidays. If you’ve been considering a security camera for your smart home system, this deal may help you make up your mind.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacBook deals for December 2018
Up Next

Which Macs are compatible with MacOS Mojave?
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Brew, drip, or press a fresh cup of joe with today’s best deals on coffee makers

To kick off the day with a fresh cup or upgrade your home coffee machine to accommodate the preferences of dinner guests, check these hot deals for drip coffee makers, espresso machines, and single-serving devices on Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Cook your holiday meals with this $60 Instant Pot, on sale today only

Instant Pots were a huge hit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with prices reaching as low as $60, but you haven't missed your chance at a great deal. Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot Ultra with a $60 discount for today…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
online-shopping
Deals

Check out the best Green Monday deals for those last-minute gifts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn't mean you've missed your chance of finding a great deal. We're talking about Green Monday, of course, and it falls on December 10.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices
Deals

Best deals on home security cameras to save you from package thieves

Home security camera systems can help keep your home and your family safe. Amazon's deals on Blink security cameras and Ring Video Doorbells also help you save money on devices you can access regardless of your current location.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deebot N79S
Smart Home

Voice assistant-enabled Deebot N79S robot vacuum now deeply discounted

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is more powerful and quieter than its predecessor and adds Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Ready to make cleaning easier than ever, this voice-enabled bot will vacuum your home on spoken command.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S white on pink background
Deals

Want a fun, affordable instant camera? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S is just $49

Instant cameras have had a surprising resurgence of late, and no brand is better recognized in the instant photo space today than Fujifilm Instax. Walmart is currently offering the Instax Mini 7S for just $49.
Posted By Daven Mathies
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Amazon takes $300 off Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 in latest sale

If you're looking for savings on the Surface Pro 6, Amazon is the place to shop. It currently is discounting the Intel Core i7 variant of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 by $300, though no Type Cover is included.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers under $25 to $100

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas under $25 to $100

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01
Computing

You can now get a Surface Laptop 2 for $800 at the Microsoft Store

Along with deals on other variants, starting configurations of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 are now going for $800 online at its retail store, cutting $200 from its usual $1,000 starting price. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Apple Watches and other fitness trackers

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wearable heart rate monitors from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are popular gifts. Wearables are smarter and more capable than in earlier years. We found the best wearables deals on Walmart.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
free shipping day why it matters where to shop delivery boxes
Deals

Free Shipping Day: Why it matters and where to shop

Free Shipping Day is here so if you haven't ordered your holiday gift yet, now is the perfect time to shop. Many retailers also have sales with this one-day offer. Order before midnight tonight, your order is guaranteed to be delivered…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Bang & Olufsen, Netgear, and Ring

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff