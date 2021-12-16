Holiday shopping in the modern age brings both the pro and con of having a lot of gifting options available right at our fingertips. This makes holiday shopping easy, but it can also make it overwhelming. Even with all of those options out there, a gift that suits almost anyone — a true no-brainer gift — is still hard to find. But the Ember Smart Mug 2, we feel, comes close.

Maybe you are shopping for the coffee lover in your family, or maybe it’s the tech-minded friend. The Ember Smart Mug 2 makes an obvious gift for each, and it covers a lot of the people in between. It is a temperature-controlled mug that allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature, keeping your coffee right where you like it from the first sip to the last. It does this with a built-in battery that maintains a 1.5-hour battery life for the roaming coffee drinker, or an all-day charge when set upon the included charging coaster. It even cleans up nicely, as it’s safe to hand wash and is submersible in up to 1 meter of water.

Smart mugs in general can bring a cool, modern design to one’s morning coffee routine, and the Ember Smart Mug 2 is one of the simplest, most elegant mugs out there, making it a great gift for just about anyone. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is even one of the top items to gift yourself, so if you’re a creative who can’t brainstorm without a cup of joe, or if you just like the quiet morning hours with the crossword puzzle, don’t hold back on spoiling yourself with an Ember Smart Mug 2.

Decked with tech, style, and convenience, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is made to accompany every morning routine. It blends in nicely, taking a load off in the office break room, accompanying the sunrise on the back deck, and steaming quietly alongside breakfast. It’s the ultimate gift for anyone who likes a nice, hot beverage, and is the easy, no-brainer gift we’re all looking for this holiday season.

