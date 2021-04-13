Best Buy slashes over $100 off the ultimate air fryer oven

If you have yet to discover the magic of air frying, now is the perfect time — just check out these air fryer deals. Or head to Best Buy, where perhaps the ultimate air fryer, the 25 Liter Emerald Digital Air Fryer Oven, is available for the amazingly low price of $90. This is an incredible opportunity to revolutionize the way you both cook and shop with $110 off the original price of $200. That’s more than 50% in savings, so don’t let this deal pass you by.

Emerald’s 25 Liter Air Fryer Oven is really the only tool your kitchen needs. It’s hugely versatile, with a wide range of cooking methods and temperature controls that provide the functionality of 12 different cooking machines in one. That’s right, with this one cooking tool, you can toast, grill, broil, bake, defrost, dehydrate, sous vide, roast, keep warm, reheat and way more. What else do you want to do, or can you do, with food?

And if you haven’t tried the efficient, dynamic mode of cooking that is air frying, this could be your chance. The Emerald Air Fryer Oven uses 360-degree Rapid Air Technology to circulate hot air throughout the food to cook it better and faster, so that it mimics deep frying methods while using little to no oil. This machine is a whiz when it comes to cooking up your favorite fried delicacies — like french fries, fried chicken, fried fish, donuts, and dumplings — without any of the guilt and negative aspects of frying those foods in a ton of oil.

The speed and efficiency with which this oven cooks is due to its six-piece operating tube (more than any air fryer in its class) and 1800 watts of power used to achieve optimal heat. And this fryer is huge! Measuring 17.70 inches by 15.75 inches by 14.7 inches, it can handle food for an entire family. And there are four shelf trays so that you can prepare multiple items at once. It also comes with a baking pan, an air-frying basket, an oven rack, and oven mitts, so you’re ready to cook right out of the box. And cleanup is a cinch with the deep, detachable dip tray, which pulls out of the oven and allows the easy removal of excess crumbs or oil safely and quickly.

A machine that can do everything from defrost to sous vide, for only $90? Get this before it’s gone.

Right now, the Emerald 25 Liter Digital Air Fryer Oven is available at Best Buy for $110 off its regular retail price of $200. You can have the ultimate cooking machine, complete with accessories, for only $90. It’s probably the best deal you can find on an air fryer or any new cooking appliance, so don’t let it pass you by.

