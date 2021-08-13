  1. Deals
While watching movies on televisions and monitors has been the default for many people in the last few years, there’s something extraordinary about watching a movie off of a projection. Viewing a movie with the lights turned off and being fully immersed in what you’re watching is a great experience, especially if you’re watching it with a bunch of friends. Well, now might be the right time to schedule that viewing party. Amid all the great Best Buy TV deals in their 3-day anniversary sale, Best Buy is also offering the amazing Epson EF-100 Mini Laser 3LCD Projector for a discounted price. You can get it for only $800, which is a whole $200 off the original price of $1,000. This is one of the best projector deals we’ve seen all year.

We’ve discussed the main differences between projectors and TVs before, but the Epson EF-100 is the rare projector with a feature-set that rivals many modern TVs. This small, sleek white box is equipped with a 3LCD projection system that produces vibrant colors, up to 2,000 lumens of max brightness, and full HD resolution. This translates to a bright, true-to-life image that can play any content well. It’s also built with Epson’s proprietary cinema lens that ensures the entire image is clear, unlike older projectors where certain spots seem to go out of focus. It looks good on most walls and can project an image of up to 150 inches, so it’ll be perfect for both intimate date nights and big outdoor viewing parties. There are extensive image correction options, so you can customize it depending on what your wall looks like and the distance of your projector from the surface.

On top of that, this TV comes equipped with an Android TV HDMI dongle and is Wi-Fi compatible. That means you can stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime directly from your projector, without having to hook up your laptop or buy an extra streaming device. The included remote for the dongle offers Google Assistant support so you can command it with the sound of your voice. For audio, you can either use the high-quality built-in speaker from the projector, or you can pair it via Bluetooth to one of these soundbar deals to achieve the perfect home theater experience.

If you’ve been looking for a unique media viewing experience, the Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector is a great choice. For a sale price of $800, which is $200 off the original price of $1,000, you’re getting a sharp, vivid projector that offers all the modern functionality of a Smart TV. If you’re interested, check out as soon as possible because this deal is part of Best Buy’s anniversary sale, which ends on Sunday.

More projector deals

While the Epson EF-100 isn’t the only projector deal around, it’s certainly one of the best. However, if you’re looking for something else from a different brand or at a different price point, we’ve compiled the best deals on projectors for you below.

LG PF50KA Portable Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

$577 $650
Tiny but mighty, this ultra-portable projector can throw a 100-inch diagonal image onto any wall while its built-in smart tv software connects you to tons of popular streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector with Android TV

$1,000
This mini projector uses a laser as its light source instead of a bulb. This lets it get much brighter (2000 lumens). Android TV built-in lets you stream from hundreds of services, no stick required.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector

$1,400 $1,500
Going 4K doesn't get any more affordable than this Epson Home Cinema projector, with support for 2900 lumens of brightness and HDR. Connect any streaming device for tons of entertainment.
Buy at Best Buy

YABER V6 Full HD Projector

$290
With high contrast, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, native resolution of Full HD, and support for up to 4K, this projector is ideal for occasional movie nights or a night in front of the Xbox.
Buy at Amazon

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$310
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EpiqVision LS500 UST Laser Projector, 4K, HDR, Android TV

$3,700 $4,000
Though pricey, this ultra-short throw projector can display a stunningly bright, up-to-130-inch image in 4K and HDR, and the projector only needs to sit a few inches from your wall.
Buy at Best Buy

DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector

$99
This handy 1080p portable projector even comes with a 100-inch projector screen included so you can watch and share movies on the go easily. It supports HDMI inputs and has built-in speakers too.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for 30% off

AuKing Mini Projector

$80 $120
This 1080p projector is a cheap way to set up a multimedia home theater, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, a bright image for its small size, quiet low-noise operation, and a long lasting lamp.
Buy at Amazon
Save 5% with coupon

PVO portable mini projector

$70 $100
This mini projector is ideal for children's rooms, being small and easy to store away while also offering the ability to project videos and games with support for Full HD.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ MH733 1080P Business Projector

$849
The BenQ MH733 is perfect for business use. It offers a range of presentation solutions thanks to its wireless and network projection as well as its QCast app and USB reader compatibility,
Buy at Amazon

CiBest mini projector

$80
This projector is bright enough for viewing even during the day and is portable, so you can carry it with you on the go. It supports a resolution of 1080p and can be hooked up to a range of devices.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for 20% off

Hompow Mini Projector

$80
With noise reduction technology to keep quiet, this small projector supports up to 1080p display and has 50,000 hours of lamp life so you should be able to watch movies for years without replacement.
Buy at Amazon
