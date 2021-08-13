While watching movies on televisions and monitors has been the default for many people in the last few years, there’s something extraordinary about watching a movie off of a projection. Viewing a movie with the lights turned off and being fully immersed in what you’re watching is a great experience, especially if you’re watching it with a bunch of friends. Well, now might be the right time to schedule that viewing party. Amid all the great Best Buy TV deals in their 3-day anniversary sale, Best Buy is also offering the amazing Epson EF-100 Mini Laser 3LCD Projector for a discounted price. You can get it for only $800, which is a whole $200 off the original price of $1,000. This is one of the best projector deals we’ve seen all year.

We’ve discussed the main differences between projectors and TVs before, but the Epson EF-100 is the rare projector with a feature-set that rivals many modern TVs. This small, sleek white box is equipped with a 3LCD projection system that produces vibrant colors, up to 2,000 lumens of max brightness, and full HD resolution. This translates to a bright, true-to-life image that can play any content well. It’s also built with Epson’s proprietary cinema lens that ensures the entire image is clear, unlike older projectors where certain spots seem to go out of focus. It looks good on most walls and can project an image of up to 150 inches, so it’ll be perfect for both intimate date nights and big outdoor viewing parties. There are extensive image correction options, so you can customize it depending on what your wall looks like and the distance of your projector from the surface.

On top of that, this TV comes equipped with an Android TV HDMI dongle and is Wi-Fi compatible. That means you can stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime directly from your projector, without having to hook up your laptop or buy an extra streaming device. The included remote for the dongle offers Google Assistant support so you can command it with the sound of your voice. For audio, you can either use the high-quality built-in speaker from the projector, or you can pair it via Bluetooth to one of these soundbar deals to achieve the perfect home theater experience.

If you’ve been looking for a unique media viewing experience, the Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector is a great choice. For a sale price of $800, which is $200 off the original price of $1,000, you’re getting a sharp, vivid projector that offers all the modern functionality of a Smart TV. If you’re interested, check out as soon as possible because this deal is part of Best Buy’s anniversary sale, which ends on Sunday.

More projector deals

While the Epson EF-100 isn’t the only projector deal around, it’s certainly one of the best. However, if you’re looking for something else from a different brand or at a different price point, we’ve compiled the best deals on projectors for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations