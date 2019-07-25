Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Erica Katherina
By
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720

Photos uploaded on Facebook and Instagram may generate a great number of likes and comments from friends, but let’s be honest, you can’t frame and hang them on your wall. Most of the time, having a physical copy of a photo is far more meaningful than a digital copy. While you could go to a shop to have them printed, investing in a good-quality wide-format inkjet printer will allow you to do it all from the convenience of your home.

A solid option is Epson’s WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer (WF-7720). Powered by PrecisionCore, this printer produces print-shop-quality borderless prints. It has a high-volume printing capacity and scanning, faxing, and copying functions, making it perfect for business settings as well. Normally $300, Amazon has slashed its price to just $171.

This workhorse features 500-sheet capacity, dual trays, a rear feed for specialty paper, and a 125-sheet output tray that allow for quick, high-volume printing. It is known for producing top-grade prints that can match photo store outputs and is capable of printing wide formats up to 13 x 19 inches. From flyers and brochures to text documents and large photos, this printer can handle it all.

Consuming up to 80% less power, the Epson WF-7720 is more economical than most color laser printers. It uses Wi-Fi technology to print wirelessly from various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and MacBooks. This feature lets you send multiple documents at once while cutting down on the potential hazards and inconvenience of cables. Ethernet and NFC printing are also supported.

A versatile inkjet, it’s also equipped with scanning, copying, and faxing functions. It can scan files sized up to 11 x 7 inches, and has a 35-page auto document feeder for quick and continuous copying and printing. You can easily navigate the controls and adjust the settings using the intuitive 4.3-inch colored touchscreen and buttons.

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer (WF-7720) to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171 instead of its usual $300 price tag. You may check out our printer buying guide in case you’re looking for other options.

