Use this Presidents Day printer sale to upgrade your office

As the world moves to a work-from-home setup, we can no longer take advantage of office printers like we used to, which means that we instead have to rely on our very own little printers. Unfortunately, said printers can cost an arm and a leg — or at least the ink does — but with this Presidents Day sale from Dell, you can mitigate the starting cost a little bit and aim for a laser printer that can often be cheaper. There are new printers with a tank you can directly fill with ink, bringing down the cost to a couple of cents a page, a massive reduction from the 10 to 30 cents per color page printing that you might see, and there are two in particular on sale at Dell that you should check out.

Epson WorkForce ST-C2100 — $249, was $299

The EpsonWorkForce ST-C2100 is both a multi-function printer (MFP) and one with a tank, so not only is it going to save you money in the long run but you don’t have to also pick up a scanner with a 1200 x 2400 dpi resolution. It’s also wireless, so you don’t necessarily need to hook it up to a computer, and with so much happening through emails and that can be handled by phones, that’s a pretty big plus on its side. As for volume, Epson recommends a monthly cycle of 600 pages, which isn’t too bad, and with a 100-page capacity, you won’t have to babysit the printer.

Epson WorkForce ST-C4100 — $399, was $499

The Epson WorkForce ST-C4100 is sort of the bigger brother of the ST-C2100 and is mostly the same printer with the ability to handle more pages. For example, where the monthly cycle for the ST-C2100 is 600 pages, the ST-C4100 is 800. It also has a bigger capacity to store empty pages, up to 150, compared to the 100 of the smaller model. It can also handle a printer speed of 15.5 pages per minute for monochrome and 8.5 pages per minute for color, which are reasonably good speeds. That being said, if this printer doesn’t do it for you, and neither does the previous one, we have some printer deals you can take advantage of that might fit your needs more.

