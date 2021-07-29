  1. Deals
Grab a super cheap printer with Dell’s back-to-school sales

Having a printer at home is a must these days, to complete and sign documents, put together reports, or print out reference materials. So, if you’re looking to get in on some awesome printer deals before school starts, you’re in luck. Dell is hosting a big back-to-school sale, which includes discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and everything in between.

Wouldn’t you know it, two of the best offers are for printers. The Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer is $80 off or $219 with free shipping. Alternatively, the Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer is $70 off or $310 with free shipping. You can read more about these great printers, and deals, below.

Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer – $219, was $299

Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Connect Printer on white background.

The Epson EC-C110 is a small, mobile printer with a built-in rechargeable battery. You can take it with you to print documents just about anywhere, so it’s perfect for traveling business folk. It offers wireless connectivity with WiFi Direct so you can print from mobile devices like iPhones, iPad, tablets, and other smartphones. It’s much easier to print on an Android smartphone or tablet these days. The EC-C110 also links up with Google Assistant or Alexa. It is AirPrint-enabled, has a card reader, and supports USB 2.0. Normally $300, Dell is currently offering the Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer for $80 off. The brings the final price down to $219 with free shipping.

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer – $310, was $380

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer on white background.

The Epson EcoTank is a cartridge-free printer that uses easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. You can save up to 90% by using low-cost ink replacement bottles instead of proprietary cartridges. The ET-3710 is a full-size color printer with a speed of 11 to 15 pages per minute. It has built-in Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB 2.0 support. It’s also AirPrint-enabled. Normally $380, Dell is offering the Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer for $70 off. You can have it shipped to your doorstep for $310. Can’t beat that, especially since you’re not locked into buying really expensive ink cartridges!

More printer deals available now

Want to see what else is out there? We rounded up all of the best printer offers that are available. You can check those out below.

iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer

$95 $198
This is a desktop-friendly thermal label printer that doesn't require you to buy ink or cartridges. It supports 4x6-inch thermal labels and connects via USB.
Buy at Amazon

Canon ImageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Duplex Laser Printer

$140 $169
This compact, desktop-friendly printer can produce documents quickly -- up to 26 pages per minute to be exact. You can also connect it to your PC via wi-fi so you can print from wherever you are.
Buy at Amazon
REFILLABLE INK TANK

Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Printer

$250 $300
One of the drawbacks of inkjets is pricey ink cartridges. The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 wireless all-in-one solves this with its large, easy-to-refill ink tanks that save money and cut down on waste.
Buy at Amazon

iDPRT SP420 High-Speed Thermal Laser Printer

$120 $160
You can always use a regular printer for things like shipping labels, but iDPRT's dedicated high-speed label printer is a better, faster, more convenient, and more professional option.
Buy at Amazon

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$499 $619
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Buy at B&H Photo

Epson EcoTank ET-4760 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer

$450 $500
If you're tired of paying out the nose for ink cartridges, this wireless printer is for you. It can support printing from iOS and Android devices and features cost-saving refillable ink tanks.
Buy at Staples
