Grab a super cheap printer with Dell’s back-to-school sales

Having a printer at home is a must these days, to complete and sign documents, put together reports, or print out reference materials. So, if you’re looking to get in on some awesome printer deals before school starts, you’re in luck. Dell is hosting a big back-to-school sale, which includes discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and everything in between.

Wouldn’t you know it, two of the best offers are for printers. The Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer is $80 off or $219 with free shipping. Alternatively, the Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer is $70 off or $310 with free shipping. You can read more about these great printers, and deals, below.

Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer – $219, was $299

The Epson EC-C110 is a small, mobile printer with a built-in rechargeable battery. You can take it with you to print documents just about anywhere, so it’s perfect for traveling business folk. It offers wireless connectivity with WiFi Direct so you can print from mobile devices like iPhones, iPad, tablets, and other smartphones. It’s much easier to print on an Android smartphone or tablet these days. The EC-C110 also links up with Google Assistant or Alexa. It is AirPrint-enabled, has a card reader, and supports USB 2.0. Normally $300, Dell is currently offering the Epson WorkForce EC-C110 Wireless Mobile Color Printer for $80 off. The brings the final price down to $219 with free shipping.

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer – $310, was $380

The Epson EcoTank is a cartridge-free printer that uses easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. You can save up to 90% by using low-cost ink replacement bottles instead of proprietary cartridges. The ET-3710 is a full-size color printer with a speed of 11 to 15 pages per minute. It has built-in Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB 2.0 support. It’s also AirPrint-enabled. Normally $380, Dell is offering the Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer for $70 off. You can have it shipped to your doorstep for $310. Can’t beat that, especially since you’re not locked into buying really expensive ink cartridges!

More printer deals available now

Want to see what else is out there? We rounded up all of the best printer offers that are available. You can check those out below.

