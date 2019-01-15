Digital Trends
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 143 for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

Lucas Coll
By
ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night

A new year of MMA is here, with the 143rd UFC Fight Night kicking off on Saturday, January 19 with the main event featuring a showdown between defending flyweight champion Henry Cajudo and challenger T.J. Dillashaw. This Fight Night heads up the UFC calendar for 2019, being January’s only fighting event (UFC 233, which was to take place near the end of January, was unfortunately postponed in December).

If you’re looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming UFC events on mobile, then ESPN’s premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free. Launched in the spring of 2018, ESPN+ is a standalone app that lets you stream games and other sporting events.

Rather than being a full replacement for ESPN’s cable channel, ESPN+ gives you access to exclusive content as well as live mobile streaming of the MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, and other professional sports leagues. If you’re looking for more sports aside from UFC Fight Night 143, then ESPN+ is also streaming more sports action this week including the Australian Open and Top Rank Boxing matches featuring IBF International Heavyweight Bryant Jennings versus Oscar Rivas (to name only a couple of the many ongoing events).

Aside from the main fight pitting Cajudo against Dillashaw, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 143 also features heavyweights Greg Hardy versus Allen Crowder as the co-main event. Other scheduled fights include lightweights Gregor Gillespie versus Yancy Medeiros, flyweights Joseph Benavidez versus Dustin Ortiz, flyweights Paige VanZant versus Rachael Ostovich, and light heavyweights Glover Teixeira versus Karl Roberson, among others. You can check out the full lineup here.

UFC Fight Night 143 begins at 10 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 19, and will be streamable on ESPN+. If you’re planning to tune in, then be sure to sign up now to take advantage of your free seven-day trial. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial is up, you have two options: $5 per month or $50 per year, with the yearly membership being the better value (and saving you $10). You can also cancel your subscription at any time with no fees or other penalties.

Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
everyday kitchen products walmart eating healthy 2019
Deals

Want to eat healthy in 2019? 10 everyday kitchen products from Walmart can help

If 2019 is the year you curb your delivery habit and start getting intimate with your kitchen. After all, you want to eat well. The only problem is that you’re not sure how to begin. Here are some fantastic kitchen products to aid your…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for January 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals
Deals

You can get a refurbished Apple Watch for under $200 at Walmart right now

The Apple Watch reigns at top in the smartwatches market, but with its costly price tag attached, it’s often hard to afford this great wearable device. Walmart is offering steep discounts for refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, Series 2…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new year mattress deals casper 1
Deals

New year, better sleep: Refresh your bedroom with these mattress, bedding deals

Many of the most popular online mattress retailers are hosting New Year's sales, with items listed for hundreds of dollars off the regular prices. We've collected the top discounts from Casper, Nectar, Purple, and more.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best fitbit deals roundup
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for January 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for January 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home deals Eufy RoboVac 11
Deals

Need a robot vacuum? Amazon is slashing prices on iRobot Roomba alternatives

A robot vacuum is a great smart home device that helps keep your home tidy and avoid some housework. Amazon is discounting the Eufy Robovac 11S and Eufy Robovac 11+. A self-cleaning home is the future and now you can be a part of it. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for January 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit versa full review 17
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch and Charge 3

We are officially halfway through January, and for a lot of us, that means the struggle to stick to our New Year's resolutions is in full force. Walmart is offering some great discounts on Fitbits to help you stay on track.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein