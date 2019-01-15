Share

A new year of MMA is here, with the 143rd UFC Fight Night kicking off on Saturday, January 19 with the main event featuring a showdown between defending flyweight champion Henry Cajudo and challenger T.J. Dillashaw. This Fight Night heads up the UFC calendar for 2019, being January’s only fighting event (UFC 233, which was to take place near the end of January, was unfortunately postponed in December).

If you’re looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming UFC events on mobile, then ESPN’s premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free. Launched in the spring of 2018, ESPN+ is a standalone app that lets you stream games and other sporting events.

Rather than being a full replacement for ESPN’s cable channel, ESPN+ gives you access to exclusive content as well as live mobile streaming of the MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, and other professional sports leagues. If you’re looking for more sports aside from UFC Fight Night 143, then ESPN+ is also streaming more sports action this week including the Australian Open and Top Rank Boxing matches featuring IBF International Heavyweight Bryant Jennings versus Oscar Rivas (to name only a couple of the many ongoing events).

Aside from the main fight pitting Cajudo against Dillashaw, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 143 also features heavyweights Greg Hardy versus Allen Crowder as the co-main event. Other scheduled fights include lightweights Gregor Gillespie versus Yancy Medeiros, flyweights Joseph Benavidez versus Dustin Ortiz, flyweights Paige VanZant versus Rachael Ostovich, and light heavyweights Glover Teixeira versus Karl Roberson, among others. You can check out the full lineup here.

UFC Fight Night 143 begins at 10 p.m. ET this Saturday, January 19, and will be streamable on ESPN+. If you’re planning to tune in, then be sure to sign up now to take advantage of your free seven-day trial. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial is up, you have two options: $5 per month or $50 per year, with the yearly membership being the better value (and saving you $10). You can also cancel your subscription at any time with no fees or other penalties.

