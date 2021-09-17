  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This robot vacuum is only $129 today, and you need to buy it now

By
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX

If you’re looking to spruce up your home with less effort and less expense, you need this Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max deal from Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $250, it’s down to just $130 for today only. Offering plenty of great features and the convenience that comes from not having to clean up your floors manually, this is the time to embrace robot vacuum technology for less. You won’t regret it.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max offers plenty of the features that the very best robot vacuums provide, delivering quiet performance while still being able to tackle all your dirt and debris needs. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max offers up to 1,500Pa of suction for up to 100 minutes with its BoostIQ technology ensuring that suction power can be automatically increased within 1.5 seconds whenever extra vacuuming strength is needed. It’s those kind of features that make it a rival to the best robot vacuums for pet hair. We were big fans of it in our Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max review back when it first launched.

In addition, it’s quiet and smart with the ability to set boundary strips so that the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max doesn’t wander off to areas you want to make no-go to it. Alongside that, you can use the EufyHome app as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control it, saving you the need to get too hands-on.

Simply put, everything about the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max oozes convenience so you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time needing to clean up.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max is down to just $130 right now as one of Amazon’s deals of the day. You’ll need to be quick though as once the day is over, the deal ends and the price goes back up.

More robot vacuum deals

Looking for other robot vacuum deals? We’ve got them along with all the best Roomba deals if your heart is set on one of the best robot vacuum brands out there right now. There’s sure to be something here for every budget.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$460 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types more
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean. more
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it. more
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$270 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris. more
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum with Alexa(black)

$548 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient, with multifloor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$699 $800
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t miss this incredible Acer gaming laptop deal at Walmart today

Acer Nitro 5 on a white background.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update to deliver vintage camera features

OnePlus Hasselblad Xpan.

Marvel fans need to see these new Funko POP! Eternals figurines

Thena and Arishem Funko POP exclusive figures.

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

Dell Inspiron on a white background.

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

Apple AirPods on a white background.

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 today

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got a price cut

samsung galaxy fold flip 3 news z render

Pre-ordering the iPhone 13 today? Here are some tips and tricks you should know

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

How to use the BIOS

The interface for UEFI on Surface.

Best cheap video game deals for September 2021

Best cheap Google Nest Camera deals for September 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best cheap Android tablet deals for September 2021

onn. Android Tablet