If you’re looking to spruce up your home with less effort and less expense, you need this Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max deal from Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $250, it’s down to just $130 for today only. Offering plenty of great features and the convenience that comes from not having to clean up your floors manually, this is the time to embrace robot vacuum technology for less. You won’t regret it.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max offers plenty of the features that the very best robot vacuums provide, delivering quiet performance while still being able to tackle all your dirt and debris needs. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max offers up to 1,500Pa of suction for up to 100 minutes with its BoostIQ technology ensuring that suction power can be automatically increased within 1.5 seconds whenever extra vacuuming strength is needed. It’s those kind of features that make it a rival to the best robot vacuums for pet hair. We were big fans of it in our Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max review back when it first launched.

In addition, it’s quiet and smart with the ability to set boundary strips so that the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max doesn’t wander off to areas you want to make no-go to it. Alongside that, you can use the EufyHome app as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control it, saving you the need to get too hands-on.

Simply put, everything about the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max oozes convenience so you can spend more time enjoying your living space and less time needing to clean up.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max is down to just $130 right now as one of Amazon’s deals of the day. You’ll need to be quick though as once the day is over, the deal ends and the price goes back up.

