Looking for a robot assistant? Pick up the Eufy Genie for just $30

Everyone could use a robot assistant. Whether you’re studying for an exam, curious about the news, or just looking to play your favorite jam, having a mechanical friend to help you out is pretty great. It may sound like a futuristic and expensive luxury, but with smart home technology advancing at such a rapid pace, the future is now, and it’s completely affordable.

The Eufy Genie Smart Speaker is the latest addition to the Eufy smart home line. For Amazon Prime members this little smart speaker comes with Alexa and all of the skills that come along with her. That means you can get news, weather, calendar updates, and much more just by asking for it. Want to hear your favorite song? Just ask Alexa to play artists, genres, or even whale sounds if you’re into that. Though many songs come with your Amazon Prime subscription, your selection may be limited without Amazon Music Unlimited. Fortunately, the purchase of a Eufy Genie comes with a special three-month trial for first-time subscribers so you can get a taste of what it’s like to have millions of songs at your disposal.

The Eufy Genie also allows you to add voice control of any smart home devices you may have. You can even go as far as naming your individual smart home devices to help enhance the experience. Personally, I very much enjoy waking up every morning and asking Alexa to “turn on Steve” — Steve being my saucy yet luminous living room lamp. Alexa also comes with a wide range of exciting skills, both fun and practical, to help improve your experience.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a smarter home but don’t know where to start, the Eufy Genie is affordable and willing to help. You can pick one up for just $30 on Amazon after a 50 percent discount.

